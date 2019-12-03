The Free Press
MANKATO — A young man involved in an armed robbery near Minnesota State University this summer was sentenced to time served and probation.
Nicholas Jamal Miller, 19, was convicted of felony robbery Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
The charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor if he completes three years of probation and pays a to-be-determined amount of restitution. His sentence also included credit for 44 days spent in jail after his Aug. 20 arrest.
Miller admitted he was present during an Aug. 14 robbery but said he did not participate, according to a court complaint.
A man told police he was waiting at a bus stop on Briargate Road when five males approached, one person pointed a gun at him and another punched him and pushed him into a car. He said the males took his smart watch and drove him to an ATV and forced him to withdraw money.
Kidnapping and aggravated robbery charges against Miller were dismissed in a plea deal.
Charges are pending against the four other suspects, ages 17-19.
