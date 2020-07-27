MANKATO — A teenage sex offender is facing new charges after he allegedly exchanged nude photos with a 12-year-old girl.
Anthony Michael Barnes, 18, of Mankato, was charged with felony counts of possessing child pornography and felony counts of electronically distributing sexual material to a child Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Barnes is on probation for a prior juvenile criminal sexual conduct conviction and allegedly admitted to a probation officer he had nude photos of a girl on his phone.
Barnes claimed the girl was 16 years old but a detective determined the girl was 12, a court complaint says. Along with photos of the girl, the detective allegedly found that Barnes had sent explicit photos to the girl.
