WASECA — Three teens are charged in an alleged assault with a BB gun that injured a boy in Waseca County.
The assault allegedly happened in October and the suspects were charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of assault this week in Waseca County District Court.
Jagger Neil Johnson, 18, of New Richland, was charged as an adult. Cooper Daniel Malecha, 16, of New Richland, and Isaac Malone Rand-Lewis, 16, of Owatonna, were charged as juveniles. Felony charges against 16- and 17-year-olds are public information.
According to the charging documents:
A 16-year-old boy who lives in rural Waseca County told a sheriff's department investigator that Johnson, Malecha and Rand-Lewis came to his house the early morning of Oct. 29 after they got into an argument on Snapchat.
The boy said he went outside to meet them because Malecha messaged him about shooting his horse and his house, and he was scared they would do it if he did not come out.
The boy said Rand-Lewis took his phone, threw it away, ordered him to get on the ground and pointed what he thought was a real gun at him. The boy said he was then forced to the ground and hit with hands and the pistol. He believed Johnson and Rand-Lewis assaulted him while Malecha recorded the assault on his phone.
The boy said the other teens ran away after something fell to the ground. He later found a BB gun magazine on the ground.
The boy went to a hospital where two BB pellets were removed from his hand. He also had scrapes on his face and hands.
Malacha admitted to an investigator he hit the boy twice and recorded while Johnson and Rand-Lewis also assaulted the boy. He said the boy took a swing at them first. He said he deleted the video and he believed the BB gun got tossed in a ditch.
