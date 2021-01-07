MANKATO — Two Waseca teenagers are charged in an assault that knocked a man unconscious outside a Mankato gas station last month.
Jacob Benjamin Wright, 19, was charged with felony aiding and abetting assault with substantial harm and misdemeanor counts of assault and disorderly conduct last week in Blue Earth County District Court. The same charges were filed against Mateo James Mathias, 17, on Wednesday in Blue Earth County Juvenile Court.
Wright and Mathia allegedly assaulted a man outside the Kwik Trip on Monks Avenue the early morning of Dec. 13.
Wright told an officer the other man used a racial slur inside the gas station and then accosted them outside as they left, according to charging documents.
Wright said the man was preparing to punch him, so he punched first and the man fell to the ground. Two other people reportedly then came and joined the fight. Wright and Mathia ran when officers arrived.
A witness said he intervened after two males assaulted a man he was with and the man was knocked unconscious.
The man had come to when officers arrived, but he was intoxicated and did not remember what happened. His tongue was bleeding and had a swollen lip and swelling near his temple.
Surveillance video showed Wright and Mathia were the “primary aggressors” and kicked the man after he fell to the ground, the charges say.
