MANKATO — Three teenagers were cited after a confrontation over masks at a Mankato restaurant Saturday.
Two juveniles and an 18-year-old reportedly caused a disturbance when they were asked to put on masks at the China Buffet on Madison Avenue around 3:30 p.m. One of the juveniles damaged a door, according to the Mankato Department of Public Safety.
The teens left the restaurant but were located a few minutes later. All three teens were cited for disorderly conduct. A 17-year-old also was referred for misdemeanor charges of assault and property damage.
