ST. JAMES — Teens from North Mankato and Chanhassen were hospitalized early Saturday following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 4 near St. James.
Lydia Bea Dauwalter, 17, of Chanhassen, was driving a 2015 Lexus RX north on Highway 4 in St. James Township at about 1:30 a.m. when the SUV left the highway and rolled, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Dauwalter and a passenger — Norah Grace Downs, 15, of North Mankato were taken to the St. James Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Both girls were wearing seat belts, and the airbag in the Lexus deployed. The highway was dry and alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to the Patrol.
