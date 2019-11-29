MADISON LAKE — Two teenagers were injured in a crash on Highway 60 near Madison Lake Thursday night.
A Hyundai Santa Fe occupied by two girls got onto the highway to go west a little before 9 p.m. in Jamestown Township, according to the State Patrol. The Santa Fe collided with an eastbound Toyota Camry.
The 16-year-old driver of the Santa Fe, who the State Patrol is not publicly identifying, and Lydia Rae Hoffman, 17, of Owatonna, were taken to the Mankato hospital.
The driver of the Toyota, Michael James Meaden, 69, of Apple Valley, was not injured.
