NEW ULM — Imagine a program that gives teens a chance to fly planes on their own.
Twenty-four teens from around the country descended upon southern Minnesota this week for a chance to do just that.
The Civil Air Patrol hosted one of its 18 nationwide flight academies this week based in Mankato and New Ulm. The program is for teens ages 14-19 and provides opportunities to learn both powered and glider flight. Twelve cadets spent the weeklong camp focusing on powered flight, while the other 12 learned to fly gliders.
"I've wanted to do this from the time I joined CAP," cadet Michael Diesenbach, of New York, said of the flight academy. "The things we learn through this have a great reputation for accelerating flight skills."
Diesenbach, who is studying glider flight, is hoping to become a pilot in the U.S. Air Force. He has already spent three years in CAP, also studying emergency services and cyber security. Diesenbach was able to complete a solo flight Thursday, a major goal of every cadet in the program.
While Diesenbach has been flying gliders out of the New Ulm Municipal Airport, Darden Braun has been learning the ropes of powered flight at the Mankato Regional Airport.
Braun, who is from Atlanta, spent his week doing two separate two-hour flights each day with an instructor in the plane. When they aren't in the air, there are ground classes for Braun and the other cadets to attend. Braun was also able to complete a solo flight.
"I knew it was going to be difficult coming in," Braun said. "There are a lot of things you need to know to be able to fly an aircraft properly."
The Mankato and New Ulm airports were selected due to their proximity to each other, along with available dorm space at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter where the cadets are staying. There is also the advantage of the airports in Wells and Sleepy Eye, which have acted as satellite airports for the cadets learning powered flight.
Maj. Tom Fitzhenry is part of the volunteer staff teaching the program. He first joined CAP in 1965 and did his first solo flight as a cadet at a CAP academy in 1969.
He is part of the staff that works with the cadets on ground training. Fitzhenry has taught the cadets about weather in relation to flying, along with classes on the physics and aerodynamics that go into it. Fitzhenry also stressed the importance of ground training when it comes to learning about flight.
"For me, the CAP really helped put me on the right path," Fitzhenry said. "I'm happy to pay it back."
For Adam Carey, the CAP has become more than just something he does to gain experience.
"I like to joke with my friends that's it's my full-time job," Carey said.
Carey, of Casper, Wyoming, has been involved with CAP for four years. He has attended both the CAP's officer and cyber security schools. He's had a blast throughout the week and feels the program has been a great first step toward becoming a pilot.
"Getting to spend a week flying gliders," Carey said, "that's not something a lot of kids get do."
