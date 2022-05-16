Mankato East High School junior John Calsbeek didn’t need much encouragement to seek out his first job a year ago at Hy-Vee on Adams Street.
Calsbeek is just one of the teenagers coming to the rescue of business owners who are struggling to find enough workers in one of the hottest job markets in decades.
“I do a little bit of everything,” Calsbeek said. “I mostly cashier, but I sometimes do cart pushing, bagging, some stocking, taking out the trash, running returns back and I do a bit of cleaning.”
Teens are now working in greater numbers than they have since before the 2008-09 financial crisis, when summer and part-time jobs were a more common rite of passage into adulthood, The Wall Street Journal reports. They have become particularly essential in the retail, tourism and hospitality industries, which many adults left behind during the pandemic.
Unemployment among 16- to 19-year-old workers was at 10.2 percent in April, just shy of the 68-year low of 9.6 percent it touched in May last year, according to the Journal, which cited figures released by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics. Overall, about a third of U.S. teens in that age group are now working, the federal data show.
The tight labor market has employers rallying to find workers. For the first time, Mankato East High School hosted Teen Connect on Wednesday, bringing together employers and teens at the high school gym. About 30 employers connected with more than 350 kids.
“We really felt like students could gain skills throughout the summer, like their technical skills and employability skills,” said Kim Mueller, career pathway coordinator for Mankato Public Schools, who helped organize Teen Connect.
“We thought this was a great time to remind students that learning doesn’t stop when the school year ends.”
Mueller said the student turn-out was higher than they anticipated, “and we were very grateful. Some teachers brought their whole classes down.” From the employers, Mueller found pleased hiring managers who sometimes regard teens as being hard to reach.
Jen McCabe, business and marketing manager for Buffalo Wild Wings in Mankato, said her booth drew about 100 teens during Teen Connect at Mankato East High School on Wednesday. She was giving away coupons for free wings at the restaurant, which was a hit with students.
Currently, Buffalo Wild Wings has about 100 employees, with only a handful of those being teenagers. McCabe said her team has long relied on college students for part-time employees, but with the tight labor market they’ve had to pivot and welcome in teens.
“In the past we haven’t had to hire high school students,” McCabe said. “Their schedule is more difficult and for a busy sports bar, it’s a little hard to keep students on staff. But with the labor shortages that have been happening, that’s something we’re doing. We’re opening our doors to hire more high school students. That age group, they want to work. They’re very excited.”
The labor market is so tight, new partnerships are being formed. McCabe noted Wednesday was the first time she’s been invited into a high school to be a part of a job fair.
“I’ve worked for Buffalo Wild Wings for 26 years,” she said. “This is the first time I’ve ever participated in a high school job fair in Mankato. It was a big deal for us and I was very appreciative of them putting this together and putting it on.”
McCabe said if she gets one good hire out of Wednesday’s job fair, she feels it was a success.
“It made it worth our time and efforts to be there,” she said. “To have our brand and name in front of the high school students.”
She doesn’t do the hiring for Buffalo Wild Wings, but said her team tries to make it as easy as possible for teens to apply for jobs. They can even text to apply right on their phones.
Luke Pollema, 16, a sophomore at Mankato East, attended the job fair and was able to connect with staff at Aces, where he was interested in working this summer. Staff asked him to return an hour later for a formal interview, which he did. He landed the job and starts on June 6.
“I went there and said I was interested,” said Pollema, for whom Aces will be his first job. “I thought it was really cool that you could learn about a bunch of different jobs in person. I prefer in person over technology and it was easier to apply in person and learn everything right up front. They asked me if I wanted to accept the position, and of course I said yes.”
For his part, Calsbeek enjoys working and saved enough money from his Hy-Vee job to buy a 2006 Ford Ranger. He funded half and his parents helped with the rest.
A junior at Mankato East, Calsbeek said he saves part of his Hy-Vee checks and spends a bit on energy drinks and gas for his truck. He earns $11.15 an hour and works 15 hours a week.
“I like to keep my knees from locking up and standing like a statue,” Calsbeek said. “I like to be moving and doing those side tasks.”
