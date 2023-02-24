A program about Minnesota's wartime recipients of the Medal of Honor, including a close look at a New Ulm native, will air 8 p.m. Saturday on Pioneer PBS, based in Granite Falls.
The documentary, "Landmarks: Medal of Honor," mentions all of the state's 72 recipients of the country's recognition for "the Conspicuous Gallantry and Intrepidity in Action at the Risk of Life Above and Beyond the Call of Duty."
A handful of honorees' stories were chosen to elaborate Minnesota's connections to the prestigious medal.
"We basically picked a half a dozen we could tell more in depth since I had been able to glean more information about those recipients," said Pioneer public TV crew member Doug Ohman.
New Ulm native Willibald Charles Bianchi's story is among those highlighted for the hourlong show. Bianchi served in the Army for the 45th Infantry Regiment and as a member of the Philippine Scouts Division. His medal was awarded to his mother during a ceremony in Washington, D.C., for his actions on Feb. 3, 1942, during a battle near Bagac in the Bataan province. Bianchi had suffered hand and chest wounds. Those injuries didn't stop him from volunteering to lead part of another company's rifle platoon ordered to wipe out two enemy machine-gun nests.
Bianchi used grenades to single-handedly take out one nest, then jumped aboard an American tank and manned an anti-aircraft machine gun. He fired into the enemy position until he was knocked off the tank.
Oman said Bianchi was one of the few Medal of Honor recipients who were honored before their deaths.
Two months after the battle near Bagac, Bianchi was among troops captured by the Japanese at the fall of Bataan. After enduring the Bataan Death March, he was imprisoned in several Japanese prisoner of war camps.
On Jan. 9, 1945, while being transported below deck aboard an unmarked Japanese prison ship, Bianchi was killed when an American plane dropped a bomb in the cargo hold.
While in New Ulm filming the documentary, Ohman and his crew were invited to the home of Biachi's niece, Sue Marti.
In 2016, Marti told The Free Press she never met her uncle, but she grew up knowing when her family gathered at the dinner table to retell stories about loved ones, any mention of Bianchi would be postscripted by a description of his heroism during World War II.
While in New Ulm, Ohman also visited Brown County Historical Society's museum, where he viewed a display about Bianchi and his military medals.
Other recipients with ties to the area were soldiers who fought in the Civil War. Alonzo Pickle, of Sleepy Eye, served in both the 1st Minnesota Infantry Regiment and then the 1st Infantry Battalion, according to the Brown County Historical Society. During the 1864 Battle of Deep Bottom in Virginia, Pickle carried a wounded officer to safety. In 1895, he was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions.
The following Civil War soldiers with connections to Blue Earth County were in a detachment dubbed the Corn Crib Party, and were issued medals Sept. 11, 1897. The detachment of 16 men defended a supply wagon train against the attack of 125 Confederate cavalry men at Nolensville, Tennessee. The Union soldiers repulsed the attack and saved the supplies.
Corn Crib Party members included:
• Cpl. Milton Hanna, who was born in Ohio and attended schools in Blue Earth County.
He enlisted as a private in Company H, 2nd Minnesota Infantry on June 22, 1861, at Henderson.
• 1st Sgt. Lovilo N. Holmes, a New York native who entered military service at Mankato.
Holmes and Hanna both are buried at Mankato.
• Cpl. William A. Clark, who arrived in Amboy as a railroad worker. He is buried in Hebron Cemetery in Nicollet County.
• Joseph Burger, who was born in Austria, was a 14-year-old private in Company H during the incident at Nolensville. He enlisted at Lake Crystal in February 1863.
• Byron E. Pay was another private in Company H who fought at Nolensville. A New York native, he entered military service at Mankato.
• Samuel Wright was a corporal from Indiana who fought at Nolensville after he entered military service at Swan Lake and was mustered in at Mankato.
"Landmarks: Medal of Honor" is being premiered during Pioneer PBS' pledge week, Ohman said.
Area medal recipients are among honorees listed at a site on grounds near the entrance to the Capitol in St. Paul. Dedication ceremonies were held in September for the state's new Medal of Honor Memorial.
The memorial honors medal recipients who were born in Minnesota, buried in the state, enlisted in Minnesota or who died in Minnesota after their military service.
