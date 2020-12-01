NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato wants to move ahead with changing up the 200 block of Belgrade Avenue to make it more pedestrian friendly, to slow down traffic and to give businesses better exposure.
But many of the changes may be done with temporary paint lines rather than concrete and paver stones, which would give the city a chance to see how the adaptions work and to delay a new assessment on businesses while they are struggling through the pandemic.
"Businesses don't need another assessment right now," Mayor Mark Dehen said during a recent City Council workshop.
He suggested the city next spring make changes with paint and perhaps other markings and then revisit the idea of where to permanently install proposed bump-outs and a mid-block crossing.
One of the goals of redoing the main downtown business block is to put in a mid-block pedestrian crossing — roughly in the vicinity of Dino's — that would include wider sidewalks and less distance to walk across the street. Now people often dodge traffic as they cross the street at various spots.
The plan also envisions wider sidewalks and a plaza area as well as a narrower street that would change from four to three lanes. There would be one lane going in each direction along with a center turn lane.
The council has spent considerable time going over various options and revisions laid out by City Engineer Dan Sarff of Bolton and Menk. The plans have tried to accommodate various desires of businesses, including Dino's hope for more outdoor seating in front of the pizzeria, the new Frandsen Bank's desire to allow left and right turns into its bank and drive-thru, and businesses such as the dry cleaners that need easy parking out front for customers.
The council and staff looked at several alternatives that would locate the mid-block crossing in various spots and different ways to install bump-outs to accommodate on-street parking.
Dehen said that beyond delaying an assessment for businesses, using paint would allow everyone time to see if the mid-block crossing is in the best spot, as well as test out painted-on bump outs and changed parking formations.
Earlier estimates placed the cost of widening sidewalks and putting in bump-outs at $500,000 to $600,000.
The council will discuss the issue further at a future meeting.
