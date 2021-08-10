ST. PETER — Ten people are running for three open seats on the St. Peter School Board.
Incumbents Jon Carlson, Drew Dixon and Vickie Hager are running for reelection.
Newcomer candidates are Marty Duncan, Teri Hopkins, Krystal Loula, Kate Martens, Josh Moberg and Rita Rassbach.
Former board member Charlie Potts also is seeking to return to the board.
Voters in the November general election will choose three of the candidates to fill four-year terms.
The candidate filing period closed Tuesday, with three people filing on the last possible day.
Carlson, who is women’s tennis and men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach at Gustavus Adolphus College is seeking a fourth term. Dixon, who is a parent and information technology professional, wants to return for a third term. Hager, who retired as a social worker at the Minnesota Valley Education District, is seeking a second term.
Potts served on the board from 2014 until 2018. He did not seek reelection at that time but now is running to return to the board. He is a parent and assistant vice president for student life at Gustavus Adolphus College.
Duncan is a retired superintendent of small rural Minnesota districts. Hopkins is a parent and social worker. Loula is a parent and farmer.
Martens is former teacher and president of the Nicollet County Historical Society Board. Moberg is a parent, Realtor and former police officer. Rassbach is a parent volunteer in the schools and for community organizations.
St. Peter Public Schools is typically the only district in the region that holds board elections on odd years.
The Nicollet School District is holding a special election to fill a seat created by a mid-term resignation.
Cathy Blowers was the only person to file for the seat, which goes through the end of 2022. The mother ran a write-in campaign for last year's board election.
Phil Wills was appointed to fill the seat until November but isn't seeking election.
Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Jon Carlson is seeking re-election. His name is omitted from the Secretary of State's list of filed candidates, but St. Peter Supt. Bill Gronseth confirmed Carlson filed to run last week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.