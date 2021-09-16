MANKATO —Proposed neighborhood street projects were of high interest during a city open house Thursday seeking input on tens of millions of dollars in construction projects over the next five years. At the same time, pickleball and tennis enthusiasts were also eager to give opinions.
John Sandry, president of the Mankato Area Pickleball Association, was on hand to check on plans the city has to add six more courts to Tourtellotte Park’s existing courts.
“We need more pickleball courts. We’ll have 50 people there and can only accommodate 25.”
He said the city’s plan to add six more courts will accommodate needs, at least for now. “I think six more courts will take care of it. But pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country.”
Sandry said there is space to add the additional courts and the location is good because it’s not near homes. Courts too close to homes, he said, cause conflict because the constant clicking of balls on paddles can be annoying.
A tennis enthusiast was at the open house to make a suggestion to city staff about plans to reconstruct the tennis courts at Alexander Park on top of the Main Street hill. Virtually all tennis courts are oriented north and south to keep sun out of players eyes, but because Main Street runs at an angle by the park, the current courts at Alexander are more east-west oriented. He suggested they put the new courts at an angle that will make them north-south.
The city of Mankato’s construction budget for the next five years easily tops nine figures, including $44 million in street repairs and upgrades, nearly $50 million for the sewer system and $11 million for the airport.
There are also numerous street projects, from resurfacing to full reconstruction of sewer, water and utilities.
The open house at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Thursday night kicked off a public comment period on the projects. Residents interested in learning more or offering opinions about the construction plan can go to mankatomn.gov/about-mankato/community-investment-plan-cip. People can also call the city’s information line by dialing 311.
Tim Smith, of west Mankato, was interested in a planned street project on Woodland Avenue.
“I’m just interested in what they’re doing. You always worry about the assessments. But it doesn’t seem like this will be a big deal, they’re just re-asphalting Woodland.”
The public safety table at the open house drew several people who learned about equipment the police and fire departments are hoping to purchase in coming years.
Public Safety Associate Director Jeff Bengtson showed residents photos of the current rescue boat used for river rescues and to put out booms to contain pollution spills. The 2004 inflatable boat is in need of repairs and doesn’t have the necessary power or maneuverability. The department plans to buy a new aluminum flat-bottom boat for $50,000 in 2023.
“With the aluminum boat you can get to the victims quickly and get them back quickly,” he said of the new boat. The new boat will also be outfitted with better booms for containment of spills.
He also showed new battery-operated extraction equipment the department plans to buy to extract people from vehicles after accidents. The current equipment, which is near the end of its 10-year lifespan, is powered with hydraulic fluids via hoses.
“With the battery extraction equipment you don’t have the noise and you aren’t limited by the length of the hoses and they have the same power,” Bengtson said.
Public Safety Commander Justin Neumann told residents of the police division’s hopes to purchase body cams for all officers in 2022.
“We’ve done some outreach to community partners and they’re overwhelmingly in favor of it and there’s internal support for it. We’re excited about the possibility of body cameras.”
Neumann said that while the cameras are relatively cheap, securely storing all the data taken by them is not. The annual cost of body cameras and data storage would be $145,000-$165,000 per year. That also includes upgrades and data storage for all of the squad car cams that are already in use.
He said one important task before body cams come is to create policies for their use, such as whether they can or should be turned off when officers are talking to a victim of a crime. But he said there are plenty of policies in existence for the city to work off of.
“There are a lot of agencies that have body cams and a lot of model policies out there. We don’t have to be pioneers and reinvent the wheel.”
Input received from residents will be summarized for members of the City Council, who are also scheduled to take a bus tour of many of the planned projects. Approval of a final five-year Community Investment Plan will come in December, although each individual project will require additional authorizations as they move closer to construction.
