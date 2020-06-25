MANKATO — Now that surfacing work has been completed on Mankato's tennis and pickleball courts, they opened to the public on Thursday.
Public tennis courts are at Alexander Park, 900 E. Main St., and Erlandson Park,101 N. Belmont St.
Public pickleball courts are at Tourtellotte Park, 310 E. Mabel St. Note that the two center courts are closed to allow social distancing.
The city is requesting participants take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
• Players should enter and exit the entrance closest to the court they plan to use.
• Double partner games should involve household members only.
• Players should avoid sharing game equipment and wash their hands or use sanitizer after using park amenities.
• Social distancing — staying at least 6 feet away from others — should be practiced.
• Face masks should be worn by people at the park who are not in active play.
For more information about the courts, call 387-8600.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.