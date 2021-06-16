NORTH MANKATO — Le Sueur-Henderson won the first softball state championship in program history but had to survive two bases-loaded situations in the late innings Wednesday at Caswell Park.
There were timely hits by Olivia Fritz, a spectacular grand-slam-saving catch in centerfield by Halle Bemmels and 13 strikeouts by pitcher Chloe Brandt, including four in the last two innings, for the top-seeded Giants in a 7-4 win over St. Charles.
Mankato West, the top seed in Class AAA, had to settle for third place after Tuesday's heartbreaking, eight-inning loss to Winona, bouncing back with a 9-2 victory over Benilde-St. Margaret's.
Perhaps because last season's state tournament was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, crowds the last two days were large, enjoying the good weather and outstanding softball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.