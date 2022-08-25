MANKATO — The number of students meeting or exceeding grade-level standards has declined compared to a less-than-stellar 2021, according to statewide assessment data released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Education.
A closer look at this year’s data shows that statewide, less than half of students are proficient in math and reading; the math achievement rate was 41.72% while the reading achievement rate was 48.63%.
In 2021, 44% of students were proficient at math and 53% at reading.
In addition to releasing the 2022 North Star Accountability Report — which includes Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments and three other tests — the education department also announced that hundreds of schools have been identified as qualifying for varying levels of additional support based on low test scores.
MDE announced Thursday it is expanding its Collaborative Minnesota Partnerships to Advance Student Success, or COMPASS, program, which is the state’s support system for schools to meet demand for enhanced teaching and learning resources.
This year COMPASS will serve 371 public schools including 15 entire school districts. Those schools will receive support and training from MDE and the Regional Centers of Excellence over the next three years.
“These statewide assessment results reinforce what we already know. Our students, families, school communities and our educators need us to continue to meet this moment,” Education Commissioner Heather Mueller said during a news conference.
Locally, several school districts’ math score averages exceeded state averages as was the case for reading in some schools.
Mankato Area Public Schools students scored above state average with 45.97% of students proficient in math and 53.62% proficient in reading.
Director of Teaching and Learning Travis Olson said being above the state average is encouraging, but there’s still work to do.
“We had the opportunity to see preliminary embargoed data back in the spring shortly after students took tests, so administrators, teams of teachers, leadership teams started to really dig into that data and be able to identify areas where we’ve had success and areas where we need to build on,” he said.
Across the state, students of color generally scored lower. For example, 18.15% of Black students were proficient at math and 28.23% at reading. In the Mankato district, 24.33% of Black students were proficient at math and 28.22% at reading.
Schools in the region reported overall test results that fell below the state percentages.
In Waseca 35.48% of students were proficient at math and 42.7% of students were proficient in reading. Waseca Senior High was identified as needing extra support services from the state.
Director of Teaching and Learning Brooke McGuire said the district made some progress this year, adding they are trying a number of approaches to increase scores.
“We are looking at some different curricular changes that might need to be made, reading in particular. We’re continuously doing professional development with our staff and just ensure we’re doing the most evidence-based practices we can be doing instructionally and then really looking at personalizing instruction for each individual student,” McGuire said.
In the Blue Earth Area School District, where 33.65% of students were proficient in math and 42.21% of students were proficient in reading, Supt. Mandy Fletcher said the district is aiming higher.
“As always, we want to see much, much higher percentage numbers across all areas of student achievement, so it just simply affirms or reaffirms, I guess you could say, that we still have work to do, and we’re not going to shy away from that work,” she said.
This upcoming year, the school district will be implementing a new K-12 math curriculum, something Fletcher said the district has been planning for a while.
“We spent the entire year researching, reviewing and deciding on curriculum. So this year is our first year of implementing brand new K-12 math curriculum. We know that it’s going to be better for our students, better for our staff to have this updated curriculum, but we also know that something like this takes time, and we need to give ourselves grace and understanding as we begin day one with a new curriculum that we likely won’t see the pay off and results for a little bit,” Fletcher said.
She said while scores are lower than they’d like to see, there is some improvement.
“We are seeing an increase in achievement compared to the year prior, and we’re just going to continue on to doing what we need to do and what’s best for our kids,” she said.
