Years ago my friend Connie Linnett shared with me her poem about canning peaches with her grandmother. Its stanzas brought to mind many weekends I spent in a steamy kitchen putting up fruits and vegetables.
Last year, Connie and I canned tomatoes at her home in Savage.
We both grew up in rural communities where most folk grew food for their tables. My family still does. By the end of September, much of our summer harvests are packed into glass containers to eat during months when gardens are dormant and covered with snow.
This year jar lids are in short supply throughout the country. The metallic discs used to keep contents in and bacteria out of jars have become the coin of the realm in my canning circle.
My Mason and Kerr jars are usually emptied by May. I wash mine out, then store them in the basement until the next canning season.
Self-sealing lids, however, cannot be safely reused. Factors related to the pandemic have made them hard to find and often more expensive than previously.
"In August, during our online canning class, the shortage was the talk of the town,” said Laura Peterson, executive director of the Living Earth Center on Good Counsel Hill.
The center rents out food-preserving equipment, such as water-bath canners, pressure cookers and dehydrators, but does not sell jars or their tops.
Peterson said the lack of lids has created a problem for people who cook from scratch and rely on home-canned goods.
St. Peter Food Co-op and Deli's grocery manager Denise Mulenburg's found the tin-metal shortage has made it tough to stock factory-canned goods such as tomato sauce.
“It's been a trickle-down effect," she said.
Many stores, including the co-op, have bare spots on their shelves of bulk-goods sections as well.
Tuesday evening I was in the middle of making pickles when I realized the lack of an essential seed called for in the recipe. I rushed to the co-op, but to my surprise, the yellow mustard bin was empty and the remaining selection of pickling spices limited.
Supplies of spices come from places all around the world. This summer cargo ships experienced delays that lasted for weeks, Mulenburg said.
“Finally, they begin arriving in port again ... and then, do you remember those flatline winds that hit Iowa in August? Well, they flattened our spice supplier in LeMars.”
She anticipates a wait of at least one growing season until the spice supply chain is fully restored.
I opted to purchase an alternative mustard seed to use for my pickles — a brown variety neither I or Mulenburg had ever used in canning.
“Who knows, maybe this year's pandemic pickles will be the best ever,” she joked.
One good thing that's come out of the pandemic is that the co-op's suppliers have improved their online service for buyers, Mulenburg said.
“They let me know when they are out of a certain item; then I can go look for it elsewhere.”
Customers are finding the co-op is stocking its spice section with more packages and jars than usual.
“It's not ideal. That's what we have to do in order for our customers to have their spices.”
My jam and jelly making friends tell me it's not been easy to find pectin, an ingredient that firms up their jars' sweet contents.
I'm getting ready to make 4 pints of grape jelly, and I want to save the remainder of my stash of jar lids for canned applesauce. So on shopping day, I donned a face mask and set out to search for Gulf brand wax. It took late-night trips to two stores before I found a package of what I needed to seal the jars I will store in my fridge.
My second project will be using the water-bath method to can fruit from apple trees owned by friends Mark and Norine Dupre. They agreed to exchange apples for a dozen Kerrs.
This was the only canning trade I've made this fall. I did not experience a shortage of jars or lids, and I have my aforementioned poet pal to thank for my fortunate situation.
Connie, a career Postal Service employee, died in August. I was asked to help out cleaning her house by the family, who rewarded me with household items, including three boxes of brand-new wide-mouth and standard jars, along with their new lids.
The unopened boxes of jars were in the garage, along with unused camping gear and unsent greeting cards. Many of the things Connie had stored still had their price tags attached. It's clear they were planned for gifts on upcoming trips to visit relatives and buddies. Health issues got the best of that good, good person and she went to a hospital instead.
I met two of her coworkers who also were on hand to sort through dozens of boxes in her garage. The contents in some — new maps and kerosene lanterns — revealed Connie's intentions to see all of the country's national parks.
Her co-worker friends said that in recent years it's been hard to take time off. Planning vacations and home projects, such as canning tomatoes, were the dreams that keep them going during 12-hour shifts often scheduled six or seven days a week.
Today, in honor my late friend, I will set aside a few hours to put up a few pints of tomatoes. I'll also get started on a request from her siblings — organizing the pieces of paper and the text messages Connie used to compose her poetry.
If I come across the poem that includes her grandmother's instructions for how to can and how to live a good life, I'll go out looking for some peaches to preserve.
Staff writer Edie Schmierbach can be reached at eschmierbach@mankatofreepress.com.
