Mail: The Mankato and North Mankato post offices and the Madison East branch will be closed Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving Day. Residential mail will not be delivered. Service windows will be closed and mail will not be sorted to lock boxes.
Free Press delivery: Mail subscribers will receive the Thursday edition of The Free Press on Friday, along with Friday’s edition. The Free Press office will be closed for business Thursday and Friday.
Government: City of Mankato and Blue Earth County’s offices will be closed Thursday and Friday. Online services will be available for Mankato residents. State and federal offices will be closed Thursday and many will remain closed Friday.
Banking: Most financial institutions will be closed Thursday.
Garbage: Mankato and North Mankato’s garbage and recycling services will not be available Thursday. Residents on Thursday’s collection route will instead have their garbage and recyclables picked up Friday; those on Friday’s schedule will instead have theirs picked up Saturday.
Libraries: Blue Earth County Library in Mankato and North Mankato Taylor Library will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Medical facilities: Mayo Clinic Health Care System’s Eastridge Urgent Care and Mankato Clinic Urgent Care will be closed Thursday.
Shopping: River Hills businesses, except for the movie theater, will be closed Thursday. Mall hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Shoppers should check with stores for their individual hours.
Groceries: Aldi and Mankato’s Hy-Vee Food stores will will be closed Thursday. Mankato's Cub Foods stores will be open usual hours Thursday.
Emergency food: ECHO Food Shelf will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Parking: Timed public parking in Mankato will not be enforced Thursday or Friday.
Bus service: There will be no city bus service Thursday. Fixed route services resume Friday for Routes 2, 3, 5, 6, 7 and 13; paratransit and KatoFlex and Stomper Express will be available. MSU U-Zone service will not be available Friday.
Schools: Mankato Area Public School students are on Thanksgiving break.
