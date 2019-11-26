Mail: The Mankato and North Mankato post offices and the Madison East branch will be closed Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving Day. Residential mail will not be delivered. Service windows will be closed and mail will not be sorted to lock boxes.
Free Press delivery: Mail subscribers will receive the Thursday edition on Friday, along with Friday’s edition. The Free Press office will be closed Thursday.
Government: State, city and county will be closed Thursday and Friday. Federal offices will be closed Thursday and many, including the Social Security office in Mankato, also will be closed Friday.
Banking: Most financial institutions will be closed Thursday.
Buses: Greater Mankato Transit service will not be available Thursday.
Emergency food: ECHO Food Shelf will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Garbage: Mankato and North Mankato residents on Thursday’s schedule will instead have their garbage and recyclables collected Friday. Residents on Friday’s schedule will have their garbage and recyclables collected Saturday.
Groceries: Aldi will be closed Thursday. Mankato’s Hy-Vee Food stores will close 2 p.m. Thursday and reopen 6 a.m. Friday. Cub Foods stores will be open usual hours Thursday.
Libraries: Blue Earth County Library and North Mankato’s Taylor Library will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Medical facilities: Mayo Clinic Health System Urgent Care and Mankato Clinic locations will be closed Thursday.
Shopping: Customers should check with individual businesses for store hours. Many businesses at River Hills Mall will be open 6 p.m. Thursday to midnight and reopen 6 a.m. Friday, for more information, go to: riverhillsmall.com
Schools: Mankato Area District 77 students are on break.
Parking: Timed public parking in Mankato will not be enforced Thursday or Friday.
