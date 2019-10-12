People often marvel at the number of pizza shops in Mankato and the fact more keep opening, while few close.
As a college town it makes sense that one of students' favorite foods would rank high on the list of restaurants in Mankato, but even at that, it seems like a crowded pizza scene in our city.
I'm not exactly sure when the pizza craze started exploding in Mankato, but a couple of the founding fathers of the pizza scene here were Pagliai's Pizza, which is the oldest shop in town being a mainstay on Front Street since 1969, and Pizza Kato, which was on the same block across from Pagliai's. Pizza Kato — which like Pagliai's had a classic street-front window where pizza dough was tossed — closed in 1988.
There are a variety of lists of pizza shops per capita in cities or states. Looking at those lists, Mankato stacks up pretty well as a pizza-hungry town. Some of the lists vary a bit, I'm guessing based on whether they counted only standalone pizza shops or included restaurants that have a higher focus on pizza as well.
I counted 17 separate pizza shop locations in Mankato, but I might have missed a couple. I looked only at shops that exclusively focus on pizza, so it doesn't take into account all the other venues where people can get pizza, from Casey's and Kwik Trip to bars and restaurants.
Mankato has a population of just over 39,500, which means we have just over 4 pizza shops per 10,000 people. That's either about the same rate or higher than Minneapolis, depending on what list you're looking at. Mankato even tops New York, which has just over 3 shops per 10,000.
Minnesota as a whole has fewer than one pizza shop per 10,000 people.
Wherever we exactly fall on the per capita list, it's clear we love our pizza. Exactly who has the "best" pizza will be a question for the ages.
Pagliai's and Jake's Stadium Pizza will always fall high on most people's list of great pizza. But the "best" pizza is a highly personal ranking.
The wide variety of pizzas now available locally mirrors what happened with most other styles of food. A few decades ago, the choices in Mankato weren't too broad. There was pizza, a few fancy restaurants, a lot of cafes and casual restaurants serving straight-up Midwestern food.
I remember when the first Taco Johns came to town in the 1970s. It was near where Cub Food west is now. It was a trailer with some benches and a few tables inside. I still remember my favorite, the Taco Burger: a white hamburger bun with some lightly seasoned hamburger, lettuce, cheese and a little taco sauce. My friends and I were pretty sure the local area had finally hit the big time of international cuisine.
The same was true of the often limited variety of food at the first Chinese and Italian shops that came to town.
There are always different restaurants people want to open in Mankato. But overall the selection locally is as good as any mid-size city.
One thing you can be sure of is there will always be room for another pizza joint.
