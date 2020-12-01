MANKATO — The America concert scheduled for Feb. 14 at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center has been rescheduled to Oct. 22, 2021.
Patrons are encouraged to hold on to purchased tickets as they will be honored on the new date.
For those unable to attend the new date, refunds are available at the point of purchase beginning 10 a.m. Dec. 1 through Dec. 31.
Refunds will no longer be available after Dec. 31. Contact the point of purchase for any questions or a refund request on tickets.
For more information, go to mayoclinichealthsystemeventcenter.com.
