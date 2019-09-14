You probably long have known that the Mankato area is a pretty good place to live, but in the past few years you've heard more about how nice it is from publications across the country.
Financial publication Kiplinger just named Mankato one of the 50 best places to retire in the U.S. Mankato was also named one of 12 great small towns for retirement earlier this week.
Kiplinger praised the city's development growth, economy and below-average cost of living for retirees. They noted the winters kinda suck, but heck, you can always go south for a while in winter when you're retired.
Greater Mankato Growth, the local chamber, lists many of the good rankings the area gets on their web site as a selling point to attract businesses and residents.
The reason we're seeing the Mankato area get all the love is because we reached a level of size — a Metropolitan Statistical Area — that puts us on the radar and increases the amount of all manner of data collected and disseminated by federal and state agencies.
Different publications and web sites glean all that data to compare us to other cities and come up with all manner of "best of" rankings. Some of them, like the retiree rankings, are based on decent methodology and make sense. Others, not so much.
Mankato-North Mankato was ranked 17 this year on "Top Small Cities In The USA To Do Business In" by the national Chamber of Commerce. The good ranking seems about right. First, the Chamber knows how to rank such things. And the pace of local development and economic growth here has outstripped most places in recent years.
MSU this year was ranked as the seventh "Best Value College" in Minnesota, in a study from SmartAsset, a consumer finance website, because of its relatively low cost and a relatively high average starting salary for alums.
U.S. News last year ranked Mankato West High School as the 15th best in Minnesota out of 576 schools.
Both rankings seem about right.
One group ranked South Central College as the 14th best community college in the country in 2018. But this year the same group ranked them 41st best. I don't think SCC got worse at what they're doing in the past year. Maybe a bunch of others picked up their game. Either way, they're good national rankings.
A lot of the college rankings are dubious. Many of those doing the rankings heavily weigh a school's reputation — deserved or not — rather than how well it teaches kids or holds down costs. So the Princetons of the country will land near the top, even if there are a bunch of colleges doing a better job giving students a valuable education.
A site called Livability ranked Mankato as No. 1 in the country among mid-sized cities for Employees Working Shorter Hours but Getting Bigger Paychecks.
The site said "employees ... work an average of 29 hours in a workweek, and crush the national average hourly wage rate, raking in an average of $26.35 per hour."
I know what you're saying, "where can I get that part-time job paying 26 bucks an hour?"
You can't. Not even close.
All the college students working part time bring down the average hours worked each week in Mankato. And all the doctors, CPAs and other well-paid white-collar employees our city is fortunate to have inflate the average hourly wage in town.
One website ranked the best places to live in Minnesota and New Ulm came in 6th, North Mankato 32nd and St. Peter 44. No surprise New Ulm ranked so high, they have Schell's Brewery, Gemutlichkeit in Goosetown, Oktoberfest and Bavarian Blast. How could you not like living there?
Not everyone is impressed with our high rankings. One person commenting on a site that listed Mankato as very high in livability had this to say:
"(It) has some nice features (small concerts, theatre, parks, etc.) but unfortunately every time you turn around there is a new social event added that is nothing more than another 'socially acceptable' reason for the booze bags to drink. Mankato has a very small-town mindset, but after all it's in the middle of cornfields. The universities add some positive culture. The weather is crap. Plus Mankato is in Tornado Alley. Find another place to live."
Geez, we won't be inviting that person to be Guest of Honor at the next Craft Beer Expo.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 344-6383.
