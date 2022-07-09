As a counselor for adolescents, Mike Green was introduced to the world of board games through the kids he counsels.
He then began using board games during his therapy sessions with the kids, which turned out to be a big hit for not only the kids, but for Green as well.
“The kids love it,” he said. “It’s a good way to connect with them, too.”
To keep current on board games, Green needed to find a reliable and local place to get them. Luckily for him, The Dork Den had opened up in Old Town. He took his first steps through their doors and was hooked. Green’s been a loyal customer ever since.
“I’m there about once a week,” he said. “I spend half my paycheck there.”
Green’s paycheck doesn’t just go to games for the kids, but he also finds joy in purchasing the comics. “The Flash,” “Batman,” “Suicide Squad,” — The Dork Den has everything his DC Comics loving heart desires.
And they’ve had it all for 10 years now.
The Dork Den is celebrating its first double-digit birthday this month since opening the doors at the 515 building on Riverfront in 2012. Since then, The Wooden Spoon has taken over and The Dork Den has moved to 603 Riverfront in the corner building to accommodate its need for more space.
“Greg Fenfke and I are both lifelong nerds and dorks,” Joe Huber said about himself and the co-founder of the store. “We have played all the games we sell since adolescence.”
The two self-proclaimed dorks decided to use their passion for games and community to open up a store that catered to both.
“We have really focused on that since we opened,” Huber said. “We try to make people feel welcome and make sure to host them through different in-store plays of the games we sell.”
The in-store play aspect of The Dork Den is said to be a fan favorite. Whether they’re hosting a learn-to-play event or a preview of a new card game before its widespread release across the U.S., gamers of all ages and experience levels show up.
Weekly get-togethers are even held for games such as Magic the Gathering, Pokemon and board games.
In honor of their 10th anniversary, The Dork Den is planning to host an all-day board game convention this month. There will be a combination of scheduled games and open tables where gamers can decide what to participate in.
The store also will have special sales every week this month with different games featured.
“We try to do a little bit of everything for everyone,” Huber said.
Their dedication to the community has paid off.
Zack Stackurski has been going to the store since it opened and considers the The Dork Den community his second family. He even brings his actual family with him to some events.
“They set out to make a place where gamers could get together and enjoy each other’s company, and they’ve done just that,” he said. “Ten years has just flown by.”
