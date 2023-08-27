The “modern farmhouse” is the hot trend in home building, architecture and design.
The New York Times said the modern farmhouse is the millennial answer to the baby boomer McMansion. Say what you want about millennials, but if they reject the giant, ostentatious McMansions, they’re OK by me.
The modern farmhouse style has white board and batten vertical siding, large black frame windows and gables. A covered porch, with a swing. A metal roof. And house numbers in sans serif font.
Modern farmhouses are dominating new construction, most often in urban subdivisions, not just on rural lots.
HGTV and other renovation shows more often than not feature the agrarian look, with wide plank wood floors, shiplap, sliding barn doors, and kitchens with farm-inspired sinks and reclaimed wood.
Our country for much of its history was mostly agrarian or at least people were familiar with farmers and farming. Now, farms and small towns are a small minority of the population.
So it’s nice that more people — many who never grew up on a farm or are familiar with them — are at least yearning for a bit of farmhouse atmosphere in their homes.
Modern farmhouses, however, only take some of the design elements from true farm houses. The new ones feature vaulted ceilings and open floor plans — neither of which were seen in an old farmhouse in southern Minnesota.
The old farm houses, which continue to disappear, had features that bring a warm, nostalgic feel for those who grew up in them or remember visiting them as kids.
A true farmhouse usually had an open porch and often a screened-in porch or entryway. A porch swing was almost mandatory.
There were usually small back-of-the-house mud rooms where you came in after working in the fields or barns or the large garden.
One thing the modern farmhouse doesn’t have that most old farmhouses did is a root cellar. My grandparents’ old farmhouse in western Minnesota had a root cellar where the wooden door was lifted up from the floor and you descended down a few steep stairs to a small, low-ceilinged cool room lined with shelves for canned goods, potatoes and other root crops.
One thing that isn’t necessarily a selling point for old farm houses is they usually had one bathroom, which was shared by eight or 10 kids and two adults.
The farmhouse I grew up on near the north edge of Swan Lake was built by my grandpa around 1910. It didn’t have a root cellar but rather a full basement. But it did have a small smokehouse room built into the basement. It was an innovative touch for the time, allowing them to smoke meats without having to go outside to stoke a fire.
A real farmhouse also needs a compost bin in the corner of the kitchen, creating a sweet, earthy smell of greens and coffee grounds.
We understandably enjoy open floor plans in our homes today. But old farm houses had a series of smaller rooms — something that made them feel cozy and warm.
Living in an old farmhouse isn’t for everyone, although they can be renovated to meet our modern needs.
But it’s good to see those who are building new or renovating a more recently built traditional home are turning to a farmhouse style. It keeps a connection to our country’s roots for a society that is no longer tied to agriculture.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-720-1300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.