MANKATO — The Free Press earned an advocate of the year award from Minnesota State University's Center for Rural Behavioral Health for the newspaper's series of mental health articles.
The Mankato newspaper is one of three rural behavioral health advocates of the year, joining adolescent mental health advocate Mel Hoffner and MSU's allied health and nursing dean emeritus Kris Retherford.
The awards will be the center's first since establishing itself at MSU in January 2022.
In announcing award recipients, the center noted The Free Press authored a series examining behavioral health issues in the region.
"Those stories brought awareness to the problems while exploring potential solutions for our communities," the center stated. "In addition, The Free Press often uses its platform to connect community members to public events that focus on mental health. The first step to solving any problem is to understand it and we are fortunate to have a local newspaper that helped shine a light on issues too many of us are facing."
The Free Press' series included deep dives on workforce shortages in the behavioral health field, high demand for mental health resources and more.
Along with its awards for advocates, the center also named Counseling Services of Southern Minnesota in St. Peter as its rural behavioral health clinic of the year and Adam Anderson of Mayo Clinic Health System as its rural behavioral health provider of the year.
The center, tasked with improving access to mental health care in rural and outstate Minnesota, will present the awards at its inaugural lectureship and awards dinner on March 23 at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato.
