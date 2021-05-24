The Mavericks Vetter Stone Amphitheater

The Mavericks will perform at Vetter Stone Amphitheater July 22. Tickets go on sale June 4.

MANKATO — The Mavericks, an eclectic rock and country group, will perform at Vetter Stone Amphitheater 7 p.m. July 22.

Tickets, $35, go on sale 10 a.m. June 4.

The Mavericks, known for crisscrossing music boundaries since 1989, debuted their first-ever all-Spanish album titled "En Español."

The group, founded in Miami in 1989 took a hiatus in 2003 and reunited in 2012. They celebrated their 30th anniversary in 2019 with a tour but it was cut short due to the pandemic. 

For tickets and more information, go to vetterstoneamphitheater.com.

