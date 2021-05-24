MANKATO — The Mavericks, an eclectic rock and country group, will perform at Vetter Stone Amphitheater 7 p.m. July 22.
Tickets, $35, go on sale 10 a.m. June 4.
The Mavericks, known for crisscrossing music boundaries since 1989, debuted their first-ever all-Spanish album titled "En Español."
The group, founded in Miami in 1989 took a hiatus in 2003 and reunited in 2012. They celebrated their 30th anniversary in 2019 with a tour but it was cut short due to the pandemic.
For tickets and more information, go to vetterstoneamphitheater.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.