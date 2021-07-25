It’s surprising how many new words are introduced into the English language every year. One would think that after a couple of centuries we’d have all the words we need to describe things and get through our lives.
But changes bring hundreds of new words and terms each year.
Dictionary.com added more than 300 new words and definitions to its latest update. Merriam-Webster and other dictionaries add anywhere from 300 to 600 or more words each year.
But there are actually many fewer really new words added. Most are simply modifications of existing words or terms that have gained a new meaning. “Page views” on a website became an official dictionary term but not new words.
There isn’t even agreement on how many words we have. Harvard did a study estimating we had just over 1 million English words, but they included lots of different forms of the same word and archaic words we long ago stopped using.
The Oxford English dictionary touts 600,000 words it defines. But the actual number of words in current use in the dictionary is about 171,000.
New words often help define the year we just lived through.
Dictionary.com’s “word of the year” for 2020 was “Covid” while other dictionaries chose “pandemic.”
Numerous other pandemic words and terms gained official definition in revised dictionaries, such as “long haul,” “long hauler” and “long Covid.”
Terms like “distance learning” got new stature because of the pandemic as did new terms like “ghost kitchen” — a kitchen in some commercial building that is used to cook restaurant foods for delivery to people’s doors.
There’s a group called the American Dialect Society that is apparently the Holy Grail of deciding the word and term of each year.
The group is a “learned society” started in 1889 that dedicates itself to studying the English language.
I always wanted to be in a “learned society” but have yet to find any dedicated to whittling wood or collecting drift wood to make odd crafts.
The Dialect Society does have an ear for terms that define a year.
In 2017 they chose “fake news.”
In 1988 they picked “bushlips” — a term coined at the time that was intentionally similar to bulls---.” It referred to President George H.W. Bush’s 1988 “Read my lips: no new taxes” promise, which he soon broke.
In 1990 they chose “mother of all” — as in Mother of all Battles — as their term of the year.
“Mom” got the nod in 1996, as in soccer mom.
And 2000 enshrined the word “chad” after the nation suffered through the tedious televised Florida ballot recount and hanging chad controversy.
I’m not sure what the 2021 word or term of of the year will be.
I’m guessing “supply chain” as in supply chain shortage may be up there. Outside of those in manufacturing, no one much cared or knew what a supply chain or logistics were, but everyone still waiting for the new refrigerator they ordered in January now understands.
Woke, cancel culture, equity, resilience and gender nonconforming are probably in the running.
Whatever it is, the word of 2021 probably won’t top what is probably the American Dialect Society’s best word of the year, chosen in 2005: “truthiness.”
It came from Stephen Colbert on the mock news show “The Colbert Report” then running on Comedy Central. It means “what one wishes to be the truth regardless of the facts.”
Colbert couldn’t have known at the time that 15 years later, truthiness would permeate America.
Tim Krohn is at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-344-6383.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.