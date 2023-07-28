NEW ULM — “The People’s Olympics” made their way to New Ulm this week, starting Wednesday, and had participants running, jumping and flipping through Saturday.
The American Turners National Festival, known as “The People’s Olympics,” is a multi-day festival where people compete in athletic events. There was track and field, gymnastics, volleyball, pickleball, swimming and more. There was even a 5k run for all ages held bright and early 8 a.m. Friday.
The festival is held every four years and has been around since the 1850s. The Turners have 50 different club locations all over the country, including Los Angeles, New York, Baltimore, St. Louis and, of course, New Ulm. This year was New Ulm’s first time hosting, despite being one of the oldest clubs in the organization.
Anyone ages 7 to 90 can participate and sign up for any event. Depending on the sport or competition, people are separated into age groups and compete within those groups. The organization encourages everyone to participate, especially the youth.
“If you can and you want to, you can,” National President Craig Sniezek said. “We especially want the younger kids to do it, because they’re the future of our organization.”
Over the course of the festival, you could pop in and see people doing flips and somersaults in the gymnasium or watch 80-year-olds doing the 50-meter dash.
“One guy had a walker, and another with an oxygen tank,” Sniezek said. “But they did it. It’s just about going out there and doing what you can do.”
The festival also includes cultural competition. People can enter competitions for fine arts, scrapbooking, music, dancing and more.
This year was the 56th festival in the organization’s long history. The festival first started in Philadelphia in 1851, making it the oldest current sports festival in the United States.
