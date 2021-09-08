An important farmers’ market alert for regulars hankering for fermented cucumbers preserved in spicy brine: The Pickle Guy is no longer hauling boxes of his creations to a downtown St. Peter parking lot on Saturdays.
Jerry Harty said he’s done with loading and unloading 50-pound cases of pickles from his truck.
“I just can’t throw them around like I used to.”
The 66-year-old St. Peter resident and his wife decided earlier this year to not spend all of their summer days cutting up bushels full of cukes into round or flat shapes to stuff inside glass jars.
Harty is instead making and selling cotton candy. That moniker he’s been called by for at least seven years will probably stick.
“The customers will probably still call me The Pickle Guy.”
“No one knows him by his real name,” said Cathy Harty, who referred to herself as her husband’s assistant.
She’s the one who’s kept track of the number of jars of processed pickles that have cooled off on their kitchen counter — more than a thousand annually. These days the couple no longer works to fill four shelves with pints and quarts of pickles.
“It was getting to be too much,” Cathy said.
“We had to have enough inventory to carry us through Christmas and for when the farmers’ market opened in the spring,” Jerry said.
The Pickle Guy credits his canning skills to his parents, who both grew up on farms during the Great Depression and never wanted to waste anything. Jerry returned to pickling shortly after he retired from working for the state of Minnesota.
He was bored. Canning was one way to keep busy, Jerry said.
The Hartys don’t have a backyard garden full of cucumber vines. Neither do they grow dill, an essential herb in pickle recipes.
“I get mine from neighbors. One has so much dill he believes it should be classified as a noxious weed.”
The Pickle Guy’s decision to cut down on canning, was in part, because his cucumber supplier decided she also needed a rest from heavy work. Pam Kienlen, who operates Grandma’s Little Acre, a produce farm on the edge of St. Peter, and Jerry had been pickle partners for years.
“Every other day (during harvest season), he would come out and get cucumbers. Jerry would take anything I had on hand.”
Kienlen plants a cucumber variety, Regal, that’s ideal for canning, she said. This summer she’s recovering from shoulder surgery and has reduced her number of garden plots. Also, there’s been a shortage of pickle pickers to assist with the harvest.
Jerry is continuing to can Ghost peppers for customers who place orders on his Facebook page. He’s not a big fan of eating those extremely hot pickles; he prefers his kosher dills.
Although he’s cut down on cucumbers and is transitioning from canning to creating candy, Jerry has no plans to stay away from St. Peter’s farmers’ market.
Too much of an extrovert to just stay at home, Jerry used the pickle money he’d saved to buy a “fairy floss” machine.
Cathy predicts the candy-making venture won’t be as profitable as pickles. Nevertheless, Jerry can be found Saturday mornings through the end of the market season in a booth set up near the Highway 169 and Mulberry Street intersection. He’s selling several flavors of his spun-sugar confection and continuing as a goodwill ambassador.
“I will be there to visit with people and to show kids how to make cotton candy.”
