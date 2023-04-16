By Brian Arola
MANKATO — The Reach and 410 Project are seeking donations to support a new art program for young people in homelessness.
The engagement program, led by 410 Project’s executive director, Dana Sikkila Murphy, connects The Reach Resource Center’s guests between 16-24 years old to opportunities for creative expression. The Reach serves young people who are couch hopping, in homelessness and at-risk for homelessness.
Artists in the six-week program will have their projects displayed for viewing at The Reach.
“We’ll have materials and prompts and teach them techniques,” Murphy said. “But the whole point is they’re developing their creativity.”
Creativity could come in the form of painting, drawing, poetry and more. The process will introduce new people to 410 Project’s resources — at 523 S. Front St., the art center isn’t far from The Reach at 125 E. Liberty St. — and help them feel more connected to the community.
“It’s about building self-worth and self-esteem,” Murphy said. “The Reach offers so many resources, and a lot of people aren’t familiar with it so we’re also advocating for what they do as well.”
The Reach, part of Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, started in 2011. It has served 5,264 young people from 2011 to March, according to stats from the nonprofit.
Resource center staff reached out to 410 Project after following Murphy’s work with incarcerated artists at the Faribault Correctional Facility. Many of the artists she worked with experienced homelessness themselves.
Project 410 showcased incarcerated artists’ work at the gallery, along with setting up a program for them to receive compensation for further work.
Like these artists, Murphy said young people experiencing homelessness face barriers when it comes to accessing artful opportunities.
People can support the new program by donating acrylic paint, brushes, canvasses and other supplies. The Reach and Project 410 would also accept funds to purchase supplies.
