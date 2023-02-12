How much to tip and when and who to tip has always been a bit confusing for people.
But it’s getting more complicated all the time.
Tipping the server who waits on you at a restaurant is an easy one for any customer. A now common 15% or 20% tip is deserved. There are still some who leave little or no tip. If you can’t afford a tip, you shouldn’t be going out to eat in the first place.
But people are being faced with a growing number of potential tip encounters, fueled in large part by digital payment methods.
You order a coffee, an ice cream, a slice of pizza and pay with your card or phone. Then, an employee standing behind the counter turns the touch screen toward you. The screen asks how much of a tip you want to add — 10%, 15%, 25%, 30%, or none.
An Associated Press story said the new trend is driving consumers crazy, with many posting rants on social media about being asked to tip at a coffee drive-thru or after a clerk hands you a muffin from behind the counter.
Many wonder if they’ll soon be expected to tip the clerk behind the counter at Kwik Trip or the checkout person at the grocery store.
The traditional tip jar sitting on the counter is easy to deal with. If you like the attitude and service from the barista and have some spare change or dollar bill, you can slip it in the jar — or ignore it.
The digital tip jars put people on the spot — any other customers standing nearby, or the worker themselves, can see what, if any tip you left.
Changes in the minimum wage and tip laws in Minnesota add another twist.
Employers no longer can count the tips their employees get toward their pay. Right now, the minimum wage for large employers is $10.59 an hour and $8.63 an hour for small employers. In some cities, like Minneapolis, the minimum is around $15 an hour.
Whether it’s $8.63 or $10.59, it’s not a livable wage, which in much of Minnesota is considered to be at least $15 an hour.
That’s why tips fill the gap for many who work hard in the service industry.
But another law change put a wrinkle in things for employers and some workers at restaurants and other businesses. Businesses used to be able to require their tipped workers share part of their tips with dishwashers, cooks and others in the back of the house who are involved in serving the customer but don’t get tips from them.
The law now says employers can’t dictate what anyone does with their tips, as tips are considered a private transaction between the customer and the person they tipped.
That’s led some restaurants — mostly higher end ones for now — to add an automatic “hospitality” charge to the bill. It’s often about 20%.
The employer can then divvy up that money however they want — often giving about three-quarters of it to the service teams and lesser amounts to chefs and dishwashers and sometimes some for “business expenses” for the restaurant.
There are different theories on tipping. Some believe the employers should be paying their employees well enough that the workers don’t have to overly rely on tips. Employers will say that higher wages will only drive up the cost of meals and drinks, which are already at levels that give customers pause.
Others think that if you can afford a $7 cappuccino/caramel/whip cream/gingerbread cup of coffee you can tip 15% to the hard-working barista who isn’t getting rich making it for you.
And most everyone agrees that servers who try hard to give you a good experience should feel your appreciation by getting a good tip.
For a professional view, “Emily Post’s Etiquette,” book advises consumers to tip on ride-shares, like Uber and Lyft, as well as food and beverages, including alcohol. But they also write that it’s up to each person to choose how much to tip at a café, take-out food service, or elsewhere and that consumers shouldn’t feel embarrassed about choosing the lowest suggested tip amount, and don’t have to explain themselves if they don’t tip.
Tim Krohn is at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-720-1300.
