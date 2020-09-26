During this time when almost nothing is normal, the certainty of late summer turning to fall is comforting.
And this autumn is looking like a beauty.
The trees began to turn quickly, with the winds bringing leaves down in a snowstorm of color. The ash trees always turn early — a sight along our river bluffs and cities we won't be seeing in the future as the emerald ash borer kills off the popular tree.
The Department of Natural Resources fall color map says our area is in the 25%-50% range of color right now, making it a good time for a road trip.
I know burning leaves is bad for environment, but I miss the smell of leaf smoke drifting through neighborhoods in the fall. The aroma was strangely comforting, much more so than the sounds of leaf blowers.
They say that planting seeds in the spring is a time of optimism, expecting them to turn into vigorous plants and bountiful harvests.
But fall harvest, particularly on farms, is also a time of optimism. This year, in particular, is giving farmers something to feel good about after a couple of years of mud, lackluster yields and low crop prices. Yields look to be strong, grain prices have been rising and the near future looks dry and nice.
There's always debate over The Old Farmer's Almanac and their long-range weather forecasts, but they got this fall dead on when they put the almanac together last year.
They'd predicted that mid-September would be sunny and turning warmer with the past week sunny and warm.
They forecasted a good October in the Upper Midwest as well with temperatures 6 degrees above normal.
The recent stretch of good weather has kept the gardens producing, with tomatoes still coming along, carrots getting a little more growing time and late-summer flowers still bright and showy.
The big orange fruits in pumpkin patches around the area bring a smile to most anyone.
It looks like people are buying plenty of pumpkins, even though they don't know what Halloween might bring this year.
The killjoys at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released Halloween guidelines that warn against high-risk activities such as traditional trick-or-treating, haunted houses, costume parties, hay rides and pretty much anything else that kids and adults love about Halloween.
People are trying to get creative to hang onto some semblance of Halloween normalcy. Some parents plan to hide candy around their yards for their kids to search for. Neighborhoods are planning a parade with adults throwing candy out their car windows to neighborhood kids dressed up in their costumes or tossing bags of candy to them.
A few people are planning virtual Zoom Halloween parties.
I liked going with the grandkids around our neighborhood trick-or-treating on Halloween night, but I admit I was largely focused on stealing all the Twizzlers they amassed.
This year I think I'll buy several bags of Twizzlers and have my wife hide them around the house and yard. I can put on my COVID mask so I feel like I have a costume of sorts while I hunt them down.
If the grandkids stop by, I might share a couple of Twizzlers with them.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-344-6383.
