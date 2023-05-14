The lakes are filled with awe-inspiring boats as the fishing season begins.
Alumacraft Trophy, Smoker Craft Pro Angler, Lund Prov-V and other sleek craft powered with 4-stroke outboards that go crazy fast. And they’re outfitted with an array of accessories, from high-tech fish locators to electric trolling motors that can track a boat straight across a lake using GPS.
And you can spend a small fortune on Graphite fishing rods, SpiderWire fishing line and a $800 Shiano reel.
For anglers, they’re the stuff of dreams.
Still, some of my fondest fishing memories are of a simple 14-foot Lund boat with an old 6-horsepower Johnson that started when it felt the urge to and a long cane pole. A cane pole made of bamboo and outfitted with a fish line the same length as the long pole, with a plain hook, split shot weight and bobber attached.
I spent plenty of time as a kid on Lake Jefferson and German Lake, motoring — or rowing if the motor didn’t go — to hot spots for crappies and big bluegills. Swinging the pole and line gently to get an underhand cast that puts the hook and bobber as far out as the pole would allow was a skill to be practiced.
When the panfish were there, the fishing was fast and fun, lifting the long pole and feeling the weight of the fish as you lifted it out of the water and into the boat.
That’s always been the beauty of fishing. If you have the money and spend a lot of time on the lake, buying all the best boats, tackle and accessories is a joy. But any kid or adult can find a spot on a shoreline or dock and get the job done with a can of worms or a few minnows and the simplest of gear.
When former Free Press photographer John Cross and I paddled a canoe down the length of the Minnesota River years ago, we saw the same sight at every dam we portaged around. On the down river side people would be scattered around on the rocks close down by the water, using a home-made fishing “reel” that consisted simply of a length of heavy fishing line wrapped around an empty aluminum pop can. They’d unwind the line, swing the line, hook and heavy sinker in a circle and throw it into the river.
They appeared to be catching as many fish as anyone would with a high-priced rod and reel.
Any level of angler can get caught up in buying their next lure to try out. Vintage lures like an Eppinger Dardevle or Heddon Crazy Crawler can be had relatively inexpensively and are proven fish getters.
Walking the aisles of Fleet Farm’s fishing tackle section is a candy store for anglers. Many lures are made to attract fishermen more so than fish, but who cares? If you like it, it’ll look good in your tackle box or on the end of your line.
There are the truly weird lures, seemingly made as a gag. Someone, for some reason, made a small lure that looks like a mallard duck. There are top water lures that look like a miniature Joe Biden or Donald Trump and spinner baits shaped like your favorite beer bottle.
If you haven’t fished, or haven’t done it for a while, it’s worth giving it a try. Better yet, take a kid out with you.
All you really need is some line, a tin can and a hook.
