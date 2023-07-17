Ten years ago, when Maria Larson’s husband died of cancer, it was a difficult time in a life that had brought her more than her share of heartache.
At the funeral, friends and family brought love, support and a few token gifts to help her grieve. One of those gifts: a simple red geranium. Red. The color that signifies not only love but strength and resilience.
Larson took that geranium home and found a place for it among the dozens of other plants in her Mankato home. She had that geranium for 10 years.
And then one day it was gone. Taken from her. And she was heartbroken.
But keep reading. This story has a happy ending. It began with an act of goodwill, got rolled into a misunderstanding, took a detour into dark thoughts on the state of humanity, and finally resolved the way it should have: with a mystery solved, and the geranium back where it belongs, which we’ll get to in a minute.
Larson’s life has been anything but normal or easy.
When she was in her late 20s and the mother of two children, she was involved in a car wreck near Waseca that nearly killed her. She spent four months at a Mayo Clinic facility in Rochester where doctors nursed a broken neck back to health. Her first husband shot himself in a suicide attempt and lived severely disabled for seven years. Her second husband — a jovial man who Larson says got along well with just about everyone — had a cancerous lung removed and never quite recovered.
One of the things that has helped her cope is the Facebook group she helped start called Mankato Area Plant People, a place where people can trade or barter plants — or just give them away.
Larson has several spider plants, and she often mentions to Mankato Area Plant People group members that her giant spider plant has spawned many baby plants. These “spiderettes” can be potted and grown to become their own giant spider plants.
One day, Larson rolled the spider plant in a wagon to the curb in front of her house and announced to the Facebook group that anyone who wanted to take one of these “spiderettes” could come get one, free of charge.
“There’s 2,000 people on that site and so I just could not keep up with the constant messaging,” Larson says. “So I put my address on the plant site and said if anybody wants a baby, just come get it.”
She wheeled the wagon out to the boulevard to make it easily accessible to anyone who wanted a “spiderette.” Right away, she says, people started showing up to grab them.
Among the people who saw the Facebook post was a woman very interested in grabbing a “spiderette,” but she was laid up in a Rochester hospital with a leg injury. So she sent her mom to grab one with the slightly vague instructions, “pick up a spider plant.” Mom did as instructed and picked up a spider plant — the whole plant — which happened to share a pot with a geranium.
Yes, that geranium.
“And then I went out there … and somebody had taken it,” Larson says.
Not knowing there was a simple misunderstanding, she was crushed. Angry even. She assumed it was a petty theft, one born of the rising lack of decency she says she’s seen, the same lack of decency polluting what used to be civil discourse in this country.
“I have tried hard to shake it off, but I am still feeling so much sadness,” she wrote to the Facebook group. “I want to let that person know that they broke my spirit.”
Her story circulated quite a bit. Several people contacted The Free Press, hoping an article might convince the geranium bandit to regret their actions and return the plant.
But before such a piece could be published, the geranium was returned.
The woman who wanted a mere “spiderette” heard about Larson’s plight and directed her mother to return the geranium. It just took her a bit longer because of her injury.
“It was a complete misunderstanding,” Larson wrote to the Facebook group. “With that awareness, I feel humbled.”
While Larson’s ordeal wasn’t ideal, she did discover something in the process. The sense of decency she thought was vanishing was actually alive and well; she just needed to know where to look.
After she made her original post to the Facebook group, people responded with support and love.
“I was overwhelmed with the response. That’s kind of what helped me heal. It’s like people understood. People got it,” she says. “I don’t have that many people in my life. But the plant people were there. And that gave me a lot of strength to pick myself up. It was pretty cool, the warmth I got from my plant people.”
Larson, upon realizing it was all just a misunderstanding, turned some of that warmth back to the woman who returned the geranium, who reportedly felt bad about what happened. She sent them home with three starter plants — and a vow to move forward.
