All businesses have ups and downs, but a blinds business might have more than most. For Brook Davenport, owner and Blinds and More in North Mankato, the last 14 years have had some wild highs and lows: a recession, a divorce, and a ransom attack by online hackers. Any one of these could have toppled a small business.
Starting something new
Davenport was born in Mankato and liked it enough to stay ever since.
She attended Mankato West High School and got married to her first husband, Josh Kleinschmidt, at only 19, planning to be a stay-at-home mom. Her husband had a construction business, and she eventually began working as a Mary Kay sales director — a perfect fit for her extroverted personality.
In 2005, Davenport started working for her neighbor, Amy Falink, who owned Blinds and More. Falink had sold Davenport and her husband blinds for some of their newly constructed homes, and she had mentioned that she needed some help. So Davenport came on as a sales representative.
“It made sense, since my husband was in homes that needed blinds,” Davenport said, adding that her husband would help install the blinds. “I was used to going to people’s homes and used to direct selling; I was used to presenting an option to a client and saying, ‘Do you like A or B?’ The difference now was (it wasn’t) colors of lipstick anymore but colors of blinds.”
Davenport worked with Falink for two years, until she and her husband took over the business
“I fell into the business,” she said. “A lot of this business stuff, I’ve learned from friends and family, along with a few business training classes and coaches.”
Making a change
For the next year, business continued to be good for Davenport and her husband, with customers continually calling. But things became more difficult in 2008. First, Davenport and her husband divorced, and she was left with the blinds business since he had no interest in continuing it.
Within the next year or so, the recession that had begun rippling through the country finally caught up to her, with a noticeable drop off of customers. Because of this, Davenport set Blinds and More “on the back burner,” opening a full-time daycare to make ends meet. She still ran her blinds business, but she only had three or four sales calls a month, going out at night and on weekends. She also didn’t advertise, relying solely on customer referrals.
By 2013, she had married her second husband, Dan Davenport, and the two of them had a serious discussion about whether to continue with Blinds or More or let it go. After much deliberation, Davenport decided to try going back into her business full-time. She put an ad in the Free Press on Jan. 3, 2014 — and she got a call that very day.
“I’ll never forget it,” she said. “That same day, I got a call to go to Le Sueur for somebody’s appointment. Advertising really just kicked off our business.”
Up to this point, Davenport had been operating out of her garage. But as shipments increased to 4-5 times a week, it was difficult to store so many blinds. She started renting office space in North Mankato, moving to her current location in 2016
Her staff has also grown in the past few years, with three sales representatives, an office manager and a lead installer (as well as husband Dan, who is a part-time installer).
A thousand options
According to Davenport, her business offers blinds, shades, shutters, drapery and motorization — and there are thousands of options.
“What’s fun about the windows coverings is, every single person’s home is different,” she said. “Every single person’s style and taste is different. I’ve got thousands of different ideas of what I can give them as an option, but usually when I walk into someone’s home, I can pretty much hone in within 10-15 minutes of what they’re probably going to want, just from the style of their home and their décor.”
Davenport said it typically takes about one-to-two hours to install blinds in a standard home (it could take a little longer if they need to remove old blinds), and it takes about double the time if motorization is involved. She doesn’t offer repair on old blinds.
Blinds and More works with residential and commercial structures within a 60-mile radius of Mankato
A challenging year
Davenport and her staff had to face one of their biggest challenges last year, when Blinds and More was hacked. Near the beginning of 2018, hackers got into all Davenport’s personal and business accounts, eventually locking her out of them entirely. They forced her out of her old website, scrubbed her presence from Google search results, blocked clients from being able to call and even stole photos from her cellphone.
“For a month last year, we were basically out of business because nobody could call us or get ahold of us,” Davenport saidThe hackers initially demanded a $10,000 ransom, which eventually jumped to $200,000 before they would give her passwords back. Davenport went to the police, but there wasn’t much that could be done. Still, she refused to give in to the hackers’ demands.
“They just assume you’ll give them the money and they’ll give you your passwords back and they’ll go on to the next small business,” she said. “But I’m thought, ‘I’m not giving them that money.’ All in all, we spent way more than $10,000. We should have just given them the $10,000 and walked away. But it was the principle of the matter.”
Eventually, Davenport and her team members were able to push the hackers out of all their accounts. She also worked on raising public awareness and bringing the issue into the open, sharing her story across Mankato.
Looking forward, Davenport said she hopes to bring on another salesperson soon, to focus on areas outside of Mankato. She also wants to grow the commercial side of the business.
