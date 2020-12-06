There are pundits aplenty calling 2020 the worst year ever — or at least the worst year in recent history.
It’s a sentiment many weary souls would agree with. Indeed, if you had a loved one seriously harmed or killed by COVID this would clearly rank as the worst of years. Those hurt financially by job loss or the loss of their business likewise will justly rate this as a horrible year.
But for the vast majority this year will be a downer but not among the worst of years.
Every few years there are those who argue they just lived through the worst year ever.
There were scores of pieces written at the end of 2016 anointing it “The Worst Year Ever.”
I guess if you are a Democrat/liberal the election results alone probably made you rank 2016 as a complete Bummer. Others cited terror attacks, police shootings, Brexit, Syria and the death of Prince.
“Have terrifying events truly piled up on each other in 2016, in a way they didn’t in any other year in human history?” wrote one columnist.
Historians come up with different years they consider low points in the past century and a half. It’s tough to crown any one of them as “the worst” but they definitely were horrible.
World War II is of course a contender, with most saying 1943 stands out as the roughest. The Holocaust grew more deadly and the U.S. and its allies had no political or military will to rescue the Jews. Racial violence raged across the United States and Americans still weren’t confident the Allies would win the war.
Scholars often say that even though America won the First World War in 1918, it was the following year that marked one of the lowest points for the nation. Congress couldn’t agree on any important legislation and President Woodrow Wilson suffered a debilitating stroke.
Inflation skyrocketed and unemployment shot up to 20%. The influenza epidemic was still in full swing. Oh, and to add insult to injury, Prohibition was passed, setting off what would be a decade of lawlessness.
A pretty good case can be made for 1968 being on the worst-of list. Americans had to grapple with the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy, and large cities were exploding with violence.
There was the heavy-handed abuse of protesters and others at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. And Richard Nixon was elected.
Historian Jon T. Coleman wrote that he would have picked the highest casualty year of the Civil War as the worst year ever, but instead went with 1876.
“The failure to defend racial equality in the South after so many lives were sacrificed seems far more tragic,” he said.
He also noted the year saw near extinction of bison, the fall of Reconstruction and the abuse of the Plains Indians.
Some pick 2003 and the invasion of Iraq as one of the lowest of years. Others choose one of the Great Depression years.
Of course, if you pick the worst year(s) there must also be the best year(s). It’s easy to get nostalgic for the innocent times of the 1950s or the heady years of the industrial revolution, but the best year would most likely be among the most recent of years.
A New York Times columnist said 2019 was the best ever. He argues it is now the most peaceful time in history and human rights are better protected. There is more wealth and there is much better education, health care and technology.
Barack Obama has said that recent years have been the best for the most people. “You wouldn’t choose the ’50s, ’60s or ’70s. You’d choose right now,” he said.
Yes there are all sorts of complications and complexities in the world today, but we are indeed fortunate to be living at this time in history.
The pandemic will before long be past us. No one is going to look back at 2020 with fondness. But the worst? Not by a long shot.
