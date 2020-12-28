Some simply say a few words. Others command the screen with a speech. Or stand in a power pose. Or hold up a sign.
No matter who they are or their abilities, residents with disabilities across south-central Minnesota are made to feel like they belong whenever they take part in Wilbur Neuschwander-Frink’s online theater practices.
A longtime advocate for people with different needs, Neuschwander-Frink has found a way to overcome the struggles of pandemic life with dozens of her closest friends and acquaintances in recent months.
She’s taken theater programs for residents throughout the region into the digital age during the coronavirus, running weekly inclusive theater practices and poetry readings through Zoom. And thanks to the online format, she’s slowly expanding her life’s work across Minnesota this year.
“It’s been a journey, these many months, but more and more people are starting to connect,” Neuschwander-Frink said. “Every week, when we see a new person join, we always cheer.”
Setting the stage
Like many theater kids in high school, Wilbur Neuschwander-Frink dreamed of working on Broadway once she turned 18. To hear her tell it, she practically breathed all things theatrical growing up.
“I just loved writing plays in my head,” she said.
But Neuschwander-Frink’s parents urged her to become a nurse instead. Honoring her parents’ wishes, she enrolled at and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a nursing degree.
That little decision made all the difference, as a few decades later Neuschwander-Frink now heads up an arts nonprofit for residents with disabilities.
The 61-year-old didn’t imagine working in theater with people with different needs when she first started as a nurse. It took a few detours — living in New York, marrying now-Minnesota State University arts professor Brian Frink and moving into the area — before she found herself in a position to combine her passions.
Neuschwander-Frink was working in New Ulm 27 years ago when she heard a nearby group home wanted to put on plays.
“I just stepped up and said, ‘I can help you with that!’” she said.
That morphed into an ongoing theater troupe in New Ulm, as well as groups in Mankato and Fairmont. Neuschwander-Frink transitioned from nursing to ally work for people with disabilities, working with the Arc of Minnesota- Southwest Region, then the Aktion Club, and finally on her own through Open Arts Minnesota, a nonprofit she founded in 2018.
Each troupe routinely practices and at least one troupe performs locally created plays every year. Yet the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic dashed plans for any kind of performance in 2020.
“Aktion Club Theater of Mankato was getting ready to do a big show and we would have done that at Mankato West High School this past August,” Neuschwander-Frink said. “When everything stopped, all rehearsals stopped. I knew a couple of weeks into the global pandemic there was no way we’re going to put on a show this year.”
While the pandemic has hit people hard across the globe, disability advocates argue COVID-19 and its subsequent restrictions have especially hurt people with different needs. Nonprofits have scaled back their work, funding for jobs has dried up, and the regular structured activities many residents with different needs have relied on have changed or disappeared across the U.S.
“It’s just really highlighted the differences maybe in resource availability too for people with different needs,” said Lisa Hoffman Wojcik, executive director of Leisure Education for Exceptional People. “We knew that was there, but the pandemic has really shown the access issues some of our people face.”
That’s why Neuschwander-Frink felt she had to continue theater practices and exercises for her troupes. The theater troupes play a vital role in socialization as well as physical and mental exercise, along with opportunities to make friends and advocate for inclusion in the region. Neuschwander-Frink said she didn’t want those opportunities to disappear for people who would otherwise stay home with nothing to do during the pandemic.
Virtual performance
In April, she transitioned her practices online through Zoom meetings, where she and participants play theater games, work on productions, and even write and share poetry in collaboration with MSU’s LitReach program, where English department staff and students help others with creative writing.
Working online has its challenges, especially for people who may not have had access to a computer or tablet before the pandemic. Neuschwander-Frink said she and others applied for various grant funding from state organizations to help some residents get the electronics they needed, but that was only part of the problem.
“A lot of us were not well-versed in the kind of technology that we have to use to do this,” she said. “We’re still on that journey. Not everyone is connected yet.”
Yet Neuschwander-Frink and the theater troupes have persisted. Even if they can’t block out scenes traditionally, they can still work on the kind of plays they want to perform, all of which Neuschwander-Frink writes from the troupe’s ideas then reshapes with their input.
“We’re always tweaking because it’s the nature of the theater that we do, wanting to make sure that everyone is included,” she said. “If there’s something that isn’t working for a particular actor, we change it to fit how that works for them. So everyone can feel like they have a part in the production.”
No one needs to audition, but all residents with different abilities are welcome to contribute. That’s partly why Open Arts Minnesota theater practices have grown in recent months, as people from all over the state from the Twin Cities to Pipestone to northern Minnesota participate.
“It’s been really great in terms of outreach to people who might not have, it might not be possible for them to have access to theater opportunities,” Neuschwander-Frink said.
Wojcik said the online meetings’ ongoing success is a testament to how “super creative” Neuschwander-Frink is.
“She’s a real gem,” Wojcik said. “She’s awesome.”
Open Arts Minnesota is getting more attention from outside the state as well. Neuschwander-Frink spoke as part of a panel on the necessity of art in a webinar two weeks ago hosted by the Yale Alumni Nonprofit Alliance, which seeks to highlight Yale University graduates’ work for social change.
Though Neuschwander-Frink isn’t a Yale graduate (and in truth didn’t believe the invitation to speak was legitimate at first), she said she was asked to share her work in theater with others because of the local nonprofit’s dedication to compassionate work with others. Yet those who know Neuschwander-Frink say she’s deserving of every possible recognition.
“It’s a great acknowledgment of what she does because she has worked so hard to improve people’s quality of life,” said her husband, Brian Frink.
Neuschwander-Frink has plans to expand Open Arts Minnesota’s outreach once the pandemic ends. She quit her position at the Aktion Club in September to focus full time on Open Arts, though she still does consulting work with the group.
While all but one of her theater troupes have met during the pandemic, she plans to create an online-only troupe called “The Zoom Box Acting Company” in 2021 to accommodate more people from across the state. She hopes the theater and poetry meetings will continue in some form, but she and other area participants are looking forward to regular rehearsing once again.
“When we’re given the all-clear to go back to in-person rehearsals, that’ll be a beautiful day,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.