Forget comparing shoes or sports shirts. We can now make our fashion judgments based on the mask someone is wearing.
In fact it's difficult to even notice someone's Prada pumps or Louis Vuitton polo shirt when the first and most dominant thing you see on them is their face mask.
Basic paper masks and surgical masks are utilitarian, but people are getting creative and making or buying masks that make a fashion statement, provide humor or bring out their individualism.
And as more people return to some semblance of normalcy, people are coming up with ways to make masks more functionable.
Ellen Macomber, a New Orleans artist and seamstress, came up with a design to let people imbibe while wearing a mask. She's selling masks with a small flap by the mouth that lets you slide a straw in to sip your gin and tonic.
Politicians are all quick to say there are no politics when it comes to a pandemic. But of course there is, particularly in our divisive political atmosphere.
There was a refreshing unity when the pandemic first began to hit in Minnesota and elsewhere. Most people of all philosophies and political affiliation agreed some drastic measures were needed. But the "Kumbaya" moment eroded as tensions over government's reach, the economy and free movement grew.
Gallup and some other polling found a majority of Americans said they wore masks out in public, but more Democrats than Republicans said they wore masks. And, not surprisingly, men are more resistant to wearing a mask. Women also wear their seat belt more than men and seek health care more often. ("Dear, don't you think you should see the doctor about that tumor on your neck?" "Nah, I think some wings and beer with the guys will shrink it down.")
It's not scientific but from what I've noticed, mask wearing choices comes down less to politics than it does to age and gender. More younger people forgo masks in the grocery store, no doubt a nod to the perceived invincibility of the young. Never mind mask wearing isn't intended to protect them, but to prevent them from spreading COVID-19 to others.
One of the unique aspects of mass mask wearing is that we're doing it to protect other people. Let's face it, most of what we do in life is to protect ourselves and maybe our immediate family. Doing something to help strangers is a positive outcome of the pandemic.
While it's been an uncomfortable transition for many Americans to routinely don a mask, people in many Asian countries have long practiced it.
It began in the early 1900s in Japan when the influenza pandemic killed tens of millions worldwide. People in China, Korea and elsewhere routinely wear masks to help stave off the effects of air pollution. And people who are sick are more accustomed to putting on masks in public to protect others.
I'm guessing more mask wearing by people who are sick will continue in America after the pandemic. They might just be Donald Duck, skulls or Louis Vuitton masks. We have to maintain our American exceptionalism.
