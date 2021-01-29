Wednesday morning during my commute to work, I was feeling happy, relieved and lucky — very lucky.
I’d just received a message from the state letting me know I was a lottery winner. I am one of 9,400 Minnesotans randomly chosen from a list of more than 206,000 Minnesotans ages 65 and older who were eligible to register to get the coronavirus vaccine this week.
I was in my car heading south and was between St. Peter and Mankato when the tears began to roll down under my mask.
It was the first time during the pandemic I’d allowed myself to cry. For a long time, I hadn’t felt lucky. I was downright scared.
I pulled over, dried my face with a paper towel and gave a loud thanks to God that I’m getting closer to having immunity to COVID-19. My first appointment is only hours away.
In the past six months, I have attended a virtual funeral for a beloved extended family member, read texts reporting of my sister and her husband’s progress in recuperating from the virus after hospitalization, and received phone calls from a quarantining nephew, who along with everyone else in his young family, tested positive for the virus.
Soon I will be good to go visit in person with friends and family members (while still wearing a mask). Those relatives include a pack of cousins, toddlers I’ve never met, and great-nieces and great-nephews who’ve grown inches taller since the last time we were together.
Before Wednesday, I’d kept my emotions under control. Since March, I’d prided myself on how I’ve dealt with each pandemic challenge in the order they were presented.
It had been no big deal when:
• There was a weekslong wait for a thermometer to use for self-monitoring;
• I needed a crash course in social media skills. (Where do you place a webcam during a Zoom meeting and how do you remember to unmute oneself?);
• Ordering groceries online became a necessity, not a luxury;
• My entertainment options on weekends came from at-home projects rather than where to take a road trip with friends;
• I learned new skills in staying safe by social distancing.
More than once, I was in close contact with people who contracted coronavirus. I know now what it’s like to spend two weeks of in-house separation from my partner; he stayed on the first floor, and I set up an office on the second floor.
During my self-quarantine, I learned how to give myself a COVID test. Luckily, I got negative results all three times I was tested. There had been a learning curve. When I registered online for my first self-administered test, I didn’t bother to read the instructions. When I arrived at the drive-thru pharmacy, I stuck the wrong end of my testing swab up one nostril.
It didn’t hurt that much.
The words of a former co-worker who witnessed many of my misadventures when I was much younger came to mind this week.
“Well, Edie, God protects idiots ... angels are putting in overtime for you,” she’d said to me more than once.
I am well aware that my luck is not a guarantee against contracting coronavirus. So, I plan to stay put until it’s time to leave for my Saturday morning vaccine appointment.
In about three weeks, I will get my second dose. Then I will probably restart my pre-pandemic Saturday routine of buying a $1 scratch-off ticket at a local store or gas station. It won’t be a big deal if the ticket is a dud.
I’ve won the prize that’s way more valuable than money. Tests indicate the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine I will receive is 95% effective at preventing lab-confirmed COVID-19 illness in people without evidence of infection.
I consider my odds are pretty good that I will be safe from contracting the virus.
Edie Schmierbach can be contacted at eschmierbach@mankatofreepress.com or 507-344-6380.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.