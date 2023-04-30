They didn’t sign up for this.

It’s getting harder and harder for people to do their civic duty.
Threats, harassment and violence have reached a level where fewer people want to do public service, be it running for office, serving on boards or even officiating youth sporting events.
There have always been some threats or actual violence in public life, but it used to be relatively rare and written off as coming from some individuals who needed intense mental health care. But in the past decade or so, there has been a steadily growing number of people who believe harassment, verbal abuse and actual abuse is somehow an acceptable form of protest.
Some public officials and their family members have been murdered or shot. More and more often elected officials and their families are stalked at their homes and as they go out to eat or shop.
The Minneapolis City Council has seen groups disrupt a meeting and accost council members, some of whom filed police reports of alleged intimidation.
But the incidents aren’t just happening in big cities or far away.
Local school boards, once the epitome of local public servants going about mundane and often boring business, are increasingly the focus of spectators aiming to verbally attack and disrupt meetings with the aim of pushing whatever their agenda is.
Those that try to defend over-the-top bullying and harassment often point to other public protests that resulted in violence. Indeed, whether it was Vietnam War and civil rights protests or labor union marches, there have been cases of public unrest that turned violent in our history.
But it’s easy to tell the difference between petitioning the government and threatening to physically harm or even kill public officials or political opponents.
Of course the problems aren’t just confined to politics.
At kids’ sporting events, the abuse heaped on umpires and other officials and the verbal and physical fights started by angry parents or fans are becoming far too common.
In a New Jersey township, where youth baseball umpires have quit because of verbal abuse, a unique solution is being tried.
Little League officials in Deptford Township have created a rule that if a parent or another spectator fights with an umpire, they have to volunteer to officiate themselves for at least three upcoming games before they’d be allowed back at the complex.
Is it any wonder more youth sports officials and public servants, or those thinking of becoming one, are walking away?
They didn’t sign up for this.
The unruly and at times violent behavior by parents, fans and sometimes players in youth sports is disappointing and threatens to restrict a valuable part of growing up.
But the threats and violence against public employees is a threat to democracy itself. There aren’t any easy solutions in a nation that is currently very divided. But it isn’t in anyone’s best interest to continue down this road.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 720-1300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.