The summer doldrums are over in Mankato, and a youthful breeze is rising in St. Peter as well.
“It’s definitely the best week of the year,” said Lance Schwartz, communications director at Bethany Lutheran College, where fall-semester classes began Tuesday. “... The energy level that the students bring brings a real sense of optimism for the year. And it’s awesome to have all of our customers on campus. That’s why we’re here.”
As Bethany students dug into their third day of classes, Minnesota State University welcomed about 3,000 Mavericks to campus residence halls. The bulk of the university’s roughly 14,000 students will be joining them by the end of the weekend with classes starting Monday.
South Central College also kicks off its new semester Monday.
And activity is picking up at Gustavus Adolphus Adolphus College, which starts the Tuesday after Labor Day.
Fall-sport athletes are back for practices at the St. Peter college, and students who serve as residence advisers in dormitories or help lead the orientation programs for new students are arriving, said JJ Akin, media relations director.
New Gusties will be moving in Aug. 30 and will spend the holiday weekend engaged in the numerous activities aimed at getting them settled academically and socially for the new chapter in their lives. Returning students will mostly be arriving on Labor Day.
Gustavus is expecting a slight increase in students over the 2,210 from 36 countries in the 2018-19 school year.
“We’re projecting 2,240,” Akin said, adding that 669 are freshmen or other first-time Gusties, “which we’re very happy about.”
In addition to the students it attracts to St. Peter, Gustavus employs about 725 people including 220 faculty.
MSU is by far the largest institution of higher learning in the area. A year ago, it attracted students from nearly 100 countries and had a student body of 14,227 — larger than any of the other 36 campuses in the Minnesota State system of public colleges and universities. Only the University of Minnesota’s Twin Cities campus, with nearly 50,000 students, was larger in Minnesota.
With about 1,200 faculty and staff, MSU is Mankato’s third-largest employer.
“We’re still enrolling students, both domestic and international,” said David Jones, vice president of student affairs and enrollment management, adding it will be about 10 days before they get a fix on whether the size of the student body is up or down. “We continue to be excited about the interest students have in our university.”
Bethany, which has doubled its enrollment since becoming a four-year college earlier this century, had about 650 students a year ago — its largest student body ever, Schwartz said.
“I think it’s going to be close (to that size in 2019-2020), but I’d say not quite, based on what I’m hearing,” he said. “... We had a strong freshman class again this year, but official numbers will be released after Labor Day.”
Whatever the precise enrollment numbers turn out to be at local colleges, one thing is certain — the average age of the population in Mankato plummeted by a decade or more in the past week.
With the college students included, Mankato’s median age is less than 26 years old — compared to 37.8 statewide.
“It always brings a new energy,” said Dan Benson, Minnesota State media relations director, on the students’ return. “Everybody is really excited.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.