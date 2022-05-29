If you ever spent late nights and early mornings out in a farm field, tilling or plowing or combining, you saw weird things in the night sky.
Or, even dark nights spent outside camping or around a campfire reveal some oddly zipping lights that leads the imagination in all directions.
Reasoned people mostly assume there’s a reasonable explanation.
But still, you wonder.
For decades, groups believing there are actually aliens inside at least some of those unidentified flying objects have pushed the government to be more transparent in what it knows.
The effort worked, in large part because many of those believers aren’t guys walking around with tinfoil wrapped around their heads, but smart, credible people who make a compelling argument that despite our advanced technology we really can’t know for sure what’s happening in the universe.
Recently, representatives from the military held a session with the House Intelligence Committee, with much of it open to the media and public. The unprecedented and frank overview confirmed there are a lot of very fast objects that enter U.S. airspace and are documented by experienced military and civilian pilots.
The objects, which don’t try to communicate with us and often speed away if pilots get close, are no longer referred to as UFOs, but as unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), as no one can be quite sure if they’re flying objects or some other phenomena in the skies that we don’t fully grasp.
The Pentagon has compiled hundreds of additional reports of UFOs or UAPs just since last summer in their UAP Task Force database, which is compiled by military and civilian pilots.
The database has a lot of UAP sightings that many say can only be explained by technologies not known to exist in America or in foreign arsenals. Some describe incredibly fast movement, 90-degree turns and occasionally they dive into an ocean.
“Reports of sightings are frequent and continuing,” Scott Bray, deputy director of naval intelligence, told the subcommittee.
He noted that many sightings in the past may not have been reported because of the stigma of being labeled a nut case. But no more.
Still the military isn’t ready to label the sightings as alien visitors. They could be some natural phenomena we just didn’t encounter before.
It’s refreshing to have the government be up front with its citizens and admitting there are some mysterious things out there. Getting a better picture of things could happen if the U.S. and other nations agree to share all the information they have and things they encounter.
I think most people are torn between hoping there are other intelligent beings out there and fearing that there is. But there’s no reason to assume they — if they exist — would want to do us harm.
So next time you see something unexplained in the skies, you don’t have to feel like you might be nutty if you talk about it. The stigma is gone.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-720-1300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.