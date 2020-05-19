LE SUEUR — Three vehicles were broken into and a fourth was stolen at the Minnesota River access on Highway 93 near Le Sueur Thursday.
The stolen 2016 Ford Fusion contained approximately $300 worth of tools and about $600 in hunting and fishing gear, according to the Sibley County Sheriff's Office.
The items stolen from the three other vehicles included a Beretta A400 12-gauge shotgun and a Taurus .380 pistol, along with several fishing rods and two tackle boxes, with a combined value of more than $4,000.
The vehicles had been parked at the landing just east of the Highway 169/93 intersection for only about 30 minutes when the theft and damage was discovered at 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
The stolen vehicle — owned by a 21-year-old Belle Plaine man — has not been found as of Tuesday morning, but the shotgun was recovered by police in St. Paul on Monday while responding to a call.
