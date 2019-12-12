The Free Press
MANKATO — A police officer investigating a doorstep package theft has allegedly now tied a Mankato man to three missing packages and a stolen vehicle.
Stereo equipment valued at $500 was stolen from a doorstep on North Broad Street in Mankato Monday afternoon, according to court documents. The equipment was going to be used at Minnesota State University’s winter graduation ceremony.
The resident had surveillance video, which was used to identify Thomas James Swanson, 29, as the suspect.
The car he was suspected of using in the theft was discovered to have been stolen from St. Paul. Officer Jesse Gilbertson obtained a warrant to search the car. Inside the officer allegedly found the missing stereo equipment, as well as a a receipt for another package that went missing from a Mankato doorstep on Monday and a package taken from a St. Peter doorstep last week.
When Swanson was arrested, he allegedly had anti-anxiety medication for which he did not have a prescription and syringes in his pocket.
Swanson was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony and gross misdemeanor counts of theft and felony drug possession.
