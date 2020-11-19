The Free Press
LAKE CRYSTAL — Kent Thiesse, senior vice president at MinnStar Bank, was awarded the AgriGrowth “Distinguished Service Award” at the recent Minnesota Ag and Food Summit.
“His significant contributions to agriculture and his leadership in our industry is greatly appreciated by everyone who knows him. He is very deserving of this recognition,” Tamara Nelsen, AgriGrowth executive director, said in a statement.
Thiesse is a former University of Minnesota Ag Extension educator and is the farm management analyst at MinnStar in Lake Crystal.
Thiesse writes a monthly ag column for The Free Press’ MN Valley Business magazine and is often interviewed by the media for his agribusiness insights.
He serves on the Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial School Board and is active in a variety of organizations including Independent Bankers of Minnesota, GreenSeam, South Central College Center for Agriculture, Minnesota Farm Bureau, Minnesota Famers Union, Minnesota Agri-Growth Council and Farmfest. He has a master’s degree from the University of Minnesota.
AgriGrowth was founded in 1968 and is a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization that represents Minnesota’s agriculture and food industry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.