MANKATO — Anna Thill, who has led the local visitors bureau Visit Mankato for 14 years, is taking a new job with Xcel Energy.
Among her achievements, Thill helped lead the effort to start the Mankato Marathon, which has become a premiere annual event.
Thill said in a statement she wasn't looking for a new job but came across the posting for the community relations manager position at Xcel.
"I have always loved and been fully vested in my work with Visit Mankato, which is why it took several promptings to get me to look at an opportunity with Xcel Energy ... I was convinced there was a reason this opportunity came forward at this time in my life.
"When the offer was extended, I accepted it knowing that I was stepping into a position that would allow me to flex my strengths in new ways while growing personally and professionally and best of all I get to stay in Mankato."
She said Xcel is giving her until March 29 to start so she and Greater Minnesota Growth, which oversees Visit Mankato, have time to prepare for the change.
