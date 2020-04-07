MANKATO — A third Democrat has emerged in the race for Rep. Jack Considine's seat.
Jameel Haque, a Minnesota State University history professor, is seeking the DFL nomination for House District 19B, which covers almost all of Mankato, Eagle Lake, Skyline and parts of Mankato Township.
Haque is the director of the Kessel Peace Institute and is an expert in Middle Eastern and Islamic studies. He also has volunteered with the Greater Mankato Diversity Council and given lectures on inter-community relationships.
Haque joins former Mankato City Council member Jason Mattick and Mankato resident Luke Frederick in vying to replace Considine. Considine announced last month he would retire from the Legislature at the end of the year.
