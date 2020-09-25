BLUE EARTH — A Level 3 sex offender who assaulted two women and a child has moved to the city of Blue Earth.
Larry Kenneth Hinton, 54, is now living in the 200 block of W. First Street, the Blue Earth Police Department announced Thursday. In lieu of a traditional community notification meeting, a video has been posted on the Blue Earth Police Department's Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Hinton was released from a second term in prison in May and is on intensive supervised release until 2040, according to Brad VanderVegt, community notification coordinator for the Department of Corrections.
Hinton has been classified as a Level 3 offender — deemed the most likely to re-offend.
He has three felony convictions for first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
In 1994 in Martin County he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman with whom he had a prior relationship after he broke into her home.
He was released from prison in early 1999 and was jailed on two new accusations in May 2000.
He sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl he knew after enticing her with drugs and driving her to a remote location in Martin County.
He also sexually assaulted a 30-year-old female acquaintance in Faribault County after asking her to give him a ride.
In all three cases, VanderVegt said Hinton used threats and violence to gain control of his victims. He used a knife in the Faribault County case.
The city of Blue Earth is now home to three Level 3 offenders. Two of them live on W. First Street.
