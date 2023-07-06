MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools needs 13 tutors starting in late August, in both reading and math.
“Last year in Mankato we worked with over 350 students, and almost 80 percent of students who received tutoring services exceeded their targeted growth in reading and math,” said Reading and Math Corps program manager Amber Hughes. “We have reading and math corps tutors across the Mankato district.”
Tutors will start Aug. 28 and will serve throughout the school year. There are also October and January start dates for tutors who want a shorter commitment.
No teaching experience is necessary for incoming tutors. Instead, tutors are trained in strategies that are “proven to work,” Hughes said. “We provide training so tutors feel successful.
“What I hear from members is they love being a part of helping kids feel successful with reading and math skills,” Hughes said. “But they also love developing relationships with students. That’s one of the big impacts I hear a lot about from many of our tutors.”
Students make huge strides with the help of Reading and Math Corps tutors. Some make as much as a year’s worth of progress, Hughes said, which is “amazing to see the impact.”
Tutors receive a stipend every two weeks. They also have the opportunity to earn up to $4,800 to pay for college tuition or student loans, and health insurance is offered for full-time tutors.
Tutors placed at local schools can choose to serve 35, 25, or 18 hours a week. Using scripted activities, tutors meet with students individually and in small groups to practice essential skills.
To get more information about tutoring in Mankato, visit readingandmath.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.