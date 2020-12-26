MANKATO — While the Dakota 38 +2 Memorial Ride was canceled, a group of 30 Dakota horseback riders spent 12 days making the trek from Nebraska to Mankato for a Saturday morning ceremony at Reconciliation Park.
About six participants at a time rode about eight miles and then switched with fresh riders and horses in a relay-style ride.
Marseille Allen, of Flint, Michigan, was one of the riders. "I usually do the Wounded Knee ride, but I did (the Dakota 38) ride the last two years and wanted to do this one," she said.
Jim Hallum, of Santee, Nebraska, was one of the organizers of what was called the Dakota Exile Ride. When the decision was made to cancel the traditional ride a few weeks ago, he knew an alternative prayer event needed to be done.
"We just wanted to do it. We had to. It was an unexpected ride."
On Dec. 26 of each year, Dakota horseback riders and runners usually gather at Reconciliation Park near the Blue Earth County Library to honor the 38 Dakota executed on the site that day in 1862, following the U.S.-Dakota War. They also remember two chiefs who were kidnapped from Canada three years later, brought back to the United States and then executed.
This year's larger event was called off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 100 people gathered at Reconciliation Park to watch as the riders came in after camping overnight at Land of Memories Park.
Todd Finney, a Dakota from Medford who has ridden in many past memorial rides, didn't ride in this one but helped the riders during a grueling push through the recent blizzard.
He said the Dakota Exile ride is to remember the banishment of Dakota from Minnesota as well as to pray for all people who have been exiled for their religious beliefs or other reasons.
"All of us were exiled from Minnesota in 1862. By federal law we were kicked out of the state," he said.
Many Dakota were exiled to the Dakotas and Nebraska, including the Santee reservation.
Finney said the participants spent much time praying during the ride. "We pray often. It drives our prayers into the ground and then into the sky."
He said the Dakota believe in seven directions for prayers — east, west, south, north, earth, the heavens and within.
Finney helped out this year's group of riders when they made one of the last legs of the ride from St. James to Lake Crystal during the blizzard on Wednesday.
"We've had cold before. It was 30-below three years ago, but never a blizzard like this."
He and others drove vehicles and trailers as the riders rode along ditches in bitter cold and whiteout conditions.
Finney said they kept a close eye on horses and riders. Although the conditions were grueling, he said the riders and horses are accustomed to severe weather. "Most of these folks are horsemen and live in Santee or Sisseton that really gets blasted with weather like this. These are all young guys."
Hallum said the last stretch to Mankato was a challenge. "The blizzard was kind of a struggle."
The riders were helped along the way by people providing firewood and food for the riders and horses.
While participants in the Dakota 38 + 2 ride often stayed at the homes of hosts along the way, the Dakota Exile group set up teepees every night.
"I said we're going to camp out," Hallum said. "But it's hard. It was hard to find good firewood, hard wood that would burn hot and long."
